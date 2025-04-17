Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true – but 2021 images inspire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true – but 2021 images inspire

Holt lost at Hampden Park to Callum Davidson's double winners.

Jason Holt shouts an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Jason Holt. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Jason Holt can be forgiven for keeping his eyes to the McDiarmid Park floor when there’s a St Johnstone cup double picture in the vicinity.

But even though the Saints midfielder suffered Hampden heartbreak when his Livingston team lost the League Cup final to Callum Davidson’s side in 2021, that season’s Perth success remains an inspiration for the current team as they strive for more national stadium glory on Sunday.

“Some of the photos on the walls here don’t bring back fond memories for me because I was on the other side of it,” said Holt, who will be part of Simo Valakari’s squad for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

“So sometimes I just get the head down and walk past them!

David Wotherspoon wins an aerial battle with Jason Holt in the 2021 League Cup final.
David Wotherspoon wins an aerial battle with Jason Holt in the 2021 League Cup final. Image: SNS.

“But in all seriousness, what St Johnstone did that season showed what can be achieved.

“In a cup competition you always have a chance. It’s been shown time and again over the years that shock results happen.

“This club has been there and done it – two groups of players made history for themselves.

“So, it’s our chance this weekend to aim for something special and give it our best shot.”

‘A different place’

This is Holt’s second spell with Saints, having previously been a Tommy Wright loan recruit.

He’s worn the captain’s armband for the last two games, reflective of a dressing room changing of the guard since he was last part of the club.

“I’ve enjoyed being back here,” said the former Rangers and Hearts man.

“After four years at Livingston I felt it was time for a new challenge.

“When St Johnstone came along, I was excited about returning.

“Craig (Levein) obviously signed me, and I was grateful for the opportunity.

“The gaffer has since come in and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.

“It’s a different place – when I came here on loan for a season before the dressing room was full of players who had been here for a long time.

“It was a set group who knew how the club operated. They had loads of experience and knew the place inside out.

“This time it’s a younger squad, boys new to Scottish football and here on loan.

“But it’s been refreshing and I’m really enjoying it.”

Jason Holt in action during his first spell with St Johnstone.
Jason Holt playing for Saints in his first spell at the club. Image: SNS.

Holt added: “The manager is positive about every game. Everyone on the outside sees the energy and enthusiasm he brings.

“We see it every single day. He’s very calm about everything and always looking for the positives.

“He’s great to play under because he takes the pressure off you. He tells you to be positive and not worry about making mistakes.

“He just wants us to play with a freedom and doesn’t change that approach.

“The way he’s relaxed before games takes the pressure off you a bit.

“He puts the same demands on you I’ve had from other managers but he’s very open to learning by making mistakes.

“That gives you confidence to do things in games and I think you can see the team has made progress under him.”

Same again

Saints only have to cast their minds back to the start of the month to find a template for success against Celtic, having achieved a shock 1-0 victory over the treble-chasing Hoops in the league.

“We managed to get a result against them the last time by sticking to a game plan,” said Holt.

“They will be looking to put that right and not slip up again.

“But from our point of view, the same principles will apply.

“It’s a different stadium and a bigger pitch, but the game plan will be designed to make it as hard as possible for them.

“Looking back at the game the other week, I think that’s the most chances a team I’ve played in has made against them.

“Usually, you only get a little half-chance now and again.

“But we created some decent openings.

“You have to make your set-pieces count like we did against them in Perth.

Daniels Balodis scores to make it 1-0 for St Johnstone against Celtic.
Daniels Balodis scores the winner against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“The feeling is positive.

“Obviously we were disappointed to lose to Dundee United, but it’s a semi-final at Hampden and everyone is looking forward to it.

“The gaffer has been telling us that these occasions don’t come around too often so we have to make the most of it.

“St Johnstone hadn’t beaten Celtic for 30-odd games. Those records do go at some point.

“Why not another one this weekend?

“That’s the mindset we’ve got to have.

“We’ve got a few who have played at Hampden in big games before – myself, Barry Douglas, Graham Carey, Nicky Clark.

“We have to help everyone else through. That’s been the case all season anyway.

“It’s a big occasion, new to a lot of them, but we’ll be telling them to enjoy it and be confident.”

Able deputy

Zach Mitchell’s hamstring injury is the latest selection blow for Saints.

But Sven Sprangler has proved to be a more than capable centre-half when called upon over the last few weeks.

“We have lost a couple of defenders, which isn’t ideal when you’ve got so much to play for between now and the end of the season,” said Holt.

“But that’s why you have a squad and it’s up to everyone else to make the most of it now.

“The gaffer added players in January and I’m sure whoever comes in will do a job.

Sven Sprangler at full-time after St Johnstone beat Livingston.
Sven Sprangler is likely to be used in defence against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Sven has been the one he’s asked to step in at the back when we’ve needed someone in there so it could potentially be him again.

“His attitude has been different class. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a guy and as a team-mate.

“He’s slotted in at the back and done what he’s been asked to do to the best of his ability.

“If that’s what the manager opts to do, we’ll be happy with that.”

