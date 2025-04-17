Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true – but 2021 images inspire

Jason Holt can be forgiven for keeping his eyes to the McDiarmid Park floor when there’s a St Johnstone cup double picture in the vicinity.

But even though the Saints midfielder suffered Hampden heartbreak when his Livingston team lost the League Cup final to Callum Davidson’s side in 2021, that season’s Perth success remains an inspiration for the current team as they strive for more national stadium glory on Sunday.

“Some of the photos on the walls here don’t bring back fond memories for me because I was on the other side of it,” said Holt, who will be part of Simo Valakari’s squad for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

“So sometimes I just get the head down and walk past them!

“But in all seriousness, what St Johnstone did that season showed what can be achieved.

“In a cup competition you always have a chance. It’s been shown time and again over the years that shock results happen.

“This club has been there and done it – two groups of players made history for themselves.

“So, it’s our chance this weekend to aim for something special and give it our best shot.”

‘A different place’

This is Holt’s second spell with Saints, having previously been a Tommy Wright loan recruit.

He’s worn the captain’s armband for the last two games, reflective of a dressing room changing of the guard since he was last part of the club.

“I’ve enjoyed being back here,” said the former Rangers and Hearts man.

“After four years at Livingston I felt it was time for a new challenge.

“When St Johnstone came along, I was excited about returning.

“Craig (Levein) obviously signed me, and I was grateful for the opportunity.

“The gaffer has since come in and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.

“It’s a different place – when I came here on loan for a season before the dressing room was full of players who had been here for a long time.

“It was a set group who knew how the club operated. They had loads of experience and knew the place inside out.

“This time it’s a younger squad, boys new to Scottish football and here on loan.

“But it’s been refreshing and I’m really enjoying it.”

Holt added: “The manager is positive about every game. Everyone on the outside sees the energy and enthusiasm he brings.

“We see it every single day. He’s very calm about everything and always looking for the positives.

“He’s great to play under because he takes the pressure off you. He tells you to be positive and not worry about making mistakes.

“He just wants us to play with a freedom and doesn’t change that approach.

“The way he’s relaxed before games takes the pressure off you a bit.

“He puts the same demands on you I’ve had from other managers but he’s very open to learning by making mistakes.

“That gives you confidence to do things in games and I think you can see the team has made progress under him.”

Same again

Saints only have to cast their minds back to the start of the month to find a template for success against Celtic, having achieved a shock 1-0 victory over the treble-chasing Hoops in the league.

“We managed to get a result against them the last time by sticking to a game plan,” said Holt.

“They will be looking to put that right and not slip up again.

“But from our point of view, the same principles will apply.

“It’s a different stadium and a bigger pitch, but the game plan will be designed to make it as hard as possible for them.

“Looking back at the game the other week, I think that’s the most chances a team I’ve played in has made against them.

“Usually, you only get a little half-chance now and again.

“But we created some decent openings.

“You have to make your set-pieces count like we did against them in Perth.

“The feeling is positive.

“Obviously we were disappointed to lose to Dundee United, but it’s a semi-final at Hampden and everyone is looking forward to it.

“The gaffer has been telling us that these occasions don’t come around too often so we have to make the most of it.

“St Johnstone hadn’t beaten Celtic for 30-odd games. Those records do go at some point.

“Why not another one this weekend?

“That’s the mindset we’ve got to have.

“We’ve got a few who have played at Hampden in big games before – myself, Barry Douglas, Graham Carey, Nicky Clark.

“We have to help everyone else through. That’s been the case all season anyway.

“It’s a big occasion, new to a lot of them, but we’ll be telling them to enjoy it and be confident.”

Able deputy

Zach Mitchell’s hamstring injury is the latest selection blow for Saints.

But Sven Sprangler has proved to be a more than capable centre-half when called upon over the last few weeks.

“We have lost a couple of defenders, which isn’t ideal when you’ve got so much to play for between now and the end of the season,” said Holt.

“But that’s why you have a squad and it’s up to everyone else to make the most of it now.

“The gaffer added players in January and I’m sure whoever comes in will do a job.

“Sven has been the one he’s asked to step in at the back when we’ve needed someone in there so it could potentially be him again.

“His attitude has been different class. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a guy and as a team-mate.

“He’s slotted in at the back and done what he’s been asked to do to the best of his ability.

“If that’s what the manager opts to do, we’ll be happy with that.”