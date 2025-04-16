Simo Valakari: Defensive injury crisis has St Johnstone ‘on the ropes’ but Premiership run-in is time for heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Defensive injury crisis has St Johnstone ‘on the ropes’ but Premiership run-in is time for heroes

The Perth club have five games to preserve their top-flight status.

Simo Valakari gives his team an instruction from the touchline.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, is still confident the Perth club can stay up. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone’s defensive injury crisis has provided more ammunition for those who believe a relegation fate for the Perth club has already been sealed.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has a different message, however.

The post-split Premiership mini-season will be a time for heroes to emerge.

And despite the fact that Zach Mitchell’s season is likely to be over and Daniels Balodis is the last fit centre-half at McDiarmid Park, Valakari believes this latest test can be part of a famous underdog survival story.

“We are on the ropes with the injuries to our defenders,” said the Perth boss, who is still waiting for the scan results for Mitchell’s hamstring.

“But the chance is there for someone to create a story for themselves.

Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell was taken off injured before the interval at Tannadice. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“There’s an opportunity to become the hero.

“That story has been written throughout all of football history – now is the chance for someone to do it here.

“It’s not what you want but in football you get these moments. Sometimes you need to do things out of your comfort zone.

“You need to stand up to adversity.

“There’s no point crying about it.

“It’s not the situation we want to be in, but this is how it is.

“Of course, to be successful you need to keep your best players healthy and when you’re bottom of the league things like this happen to you.

“We will need to adapt now. It’s important that our narrative is positive.

“There’s no point being sorry and safe – let’s go full rock and roll and attack it.

“If we go the other way then we’re already gone. So that’s not the approach we’ll have.”

Post-split possibilities

Another example of Valakari’s glass half-full mindset is the phraseology he chooses for the post-split phase of the league campaign.

He said: “We go into a five-game race from a position behind everyone else, but if we hit our top form, get the opponents fearing we’re coming behind them then anything is possible.

“People are talking there’s ONLY five games left but from my perspective, the way I look at it is – there are STILL five games to play.

“That opens-up possibilities because everyone plays each other now the league has split.

“When we were 10 points behind, we started our first journey to get closer by this point.

“There was a lot of talk then that we were already relegated, but we have managed to get ourselves closer.

“We are here now.

“Are we in the ideal situation? Of course not, because we’d like to be closer.

“But we are here now, so we have to take it from this position now.

“The important thing now is we’re in good form – our last four games have been against top five teams.

“Maybe in some moments against them our attacking or other moments haven’t been the best, but that’s down to the opponent as well.

“What we need to do it take it from this point now. They will be huge pressure games.

“But we have been in this position a long time.

“This is the start of the race for us again.”

Fixtures

Valakari hopes that their three v two home and away fixture balance will be a significant factor in Saints’ favour.

The fixtures are how we expected them to be,” he said.

“It’s clear for us – we need to win matches so hopefully having three at home will help.

“Normally you are stronger at home. We know the field and how it plays.

“You’d rather play at home.

“The aim will be to go into the final games with the situation in our own hands.

“There are a lot of points to play for still – 15 are still on the table.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jason Holt shouts an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true - but 2021…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan
Simo Valakari and Tony Docherty shake hands after Dundee beat St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: 3 home games and potentially HUGE last day clash…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey at Fir Park before the game against Motherwell.
Graham Carey explains how Scottish Cup semi is perfect preparation for St Johnstone's do-or-die…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
3 St Johnstone talking points from Dundee United loss as injury fears mount and…
2
Simo Valakari urges his side on against Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss insists survival fight still on despite 'frustrating' Dundee United…
Zach Mitchell has talked up the spirit in the St Johnstone camp. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Zach Mitchell shares 'underestimated' St Johnstone's Tannadice plan to pile pressure on drop rivals
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
St Johnstone boss lays down Tannadice challenge for Adama Sidibeh
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
Uche Ikpeazu takes significant stride towards St Johnstone debut as boss talks Drey Wright…
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Celtic win must be springboard for renewed St Johnstone survival surge

Conversation