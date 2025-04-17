Simo Valakari: Last Celtic game gave St Johnstone proof they CAN win Scottish Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Last Celtic game gave St Johnstone proof they CAN win Scottish Cup semi-final

The Perth side are seeking to upset the odds again, this time in the Scottish Cup.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari, with Brendan Rodgers in the background. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, doesn’t subscribe to the “lightning never strikes twice” football theory.

According to the McDiarmid Park head coach, the fact that Saints have recently beaten Celtic in the league should improve his team’s chances of performing well in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final as opposed to diminishing their hopes of producing a second sporting shock in a month.

“People will be thinking that because we beat Celtic at home, they’ll be angry now and so they’ll kick our asses,” said Valakari.

“But I see it the other way around.

“If they had hammered us, we wouldn’t be going into this weekend with confidence.

“The way it has worked out, our players know what’s possible.

St Johnstone's match-winner Daniels Balodis at full-time after beating Celtic.
St Johnstone’s match-winner Daniels Balodis at full-time after beating Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Of course, we also know what Celtic can do to teams.

“You saw it last weekend (when they thrashed Kilmarnock) but we have shown what can happen.

“You will need some great saves from the keeper, you will need the defence to work properly, and you will need some luck in certain moments.

“When the chances come, you have to take them.

“So rather than looking at it, thinking it’s not possible because we won the last time, I think about it the other way.

“The last game gave us an understanding of what’s needed and a feeling that we can do it.

“Brendan (Rodgers) hasn’t lost a game at Hampden but the more you go there the possibility of it happening maybe gets bigger.

“I am not a gambling man, though, so I wouldn’t know!”

No excuses

Valakari was impressed with his opposite number’s attitude to Celtic’s loss in Perth and Rodgers’ “no excuses” mantra is one he is trying to embed in his own dressing room.

“After the game here a couple of weeks ago you saw why Celtic are champions,” he said.

“They have been ruthless this season, but they didn’t look for excuses. They respected the game and looked at themselves.

“Their focus was all on what they could have done better and that’s the mindset which brings success.

“That’s the kind of mentality I want here, always looking inside and respect the outside.

“It’s why we respect the league position we’re in – we have put ourselves where we are and it’s up to us to get out of it.

“You have to stand tall in football and see where it takes you.”

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Valakari added: “We deserve to be in the semi-final. We have been strong in our cup journey.

“These chances don’t come often, playing in a semi-final at Hampden.

“We have to enjoy it and play our game.

“It’s a big pitch, I know that. But maybe that will give us more space to play as well.

“Obviously that means it will be harder to get close to the Celtic players but let’s think positive about how it can help us too.”

More from St Johnstone FC

A Scottish Cup corner flag at Hampden Park.
St Johnstone fan fury at Scottish Cup Hampden Park insult
Uche Ikpeazu on the pitch at Tannadice before St Johnstone's game against Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: The sooner St Johnstone can play Uche Ikpeazu the better, as legend Steven…
Jason Holt shouts an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true - but 2021…
Simo Valakari gives his team an instruction from the touchline.
Simo Valakari: Defensive injury crisis has St Johnstone 'on the ropes' but Premiership run-in…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan
Simo Valakari and Tony Docherty shake hands after Dundee beat St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: 3 home games and potentially HUGE last day clash…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey at Fir Park before the game against Motherwell.
Graham Carey explains how Scottish Cup semi is perfect preparation for St Johnstone's do-or-die…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
3 St Johnstone talking points from Dundee United loss as injury fears mount and…
2
Simo Valakari urges his side on against Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss insists survival fight still on despite 'frustrating' Dundee United…
Zach Mitchell has talked up the spirit in the St Johnstone camp. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Zach Mitchell shares 'underestimated' St Johnstone's Tannadice plan to pile pressure on drop rivals

Conversation