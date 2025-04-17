EXCLUSIVE: The sooner St Johnstone can play Uche Ikpeazu the better, as legend Steven Anderson recalls 2007 cup semi against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: The sooner St Johnstone can play Uche Ikpeazu the better, as legend Steven Anderson recalls 2007 cup semi against Celtic

The club legend believes Saints are in desperate need of an attacking focal point.

Uche Ikpeazu on the pitch at Tannadice before St Johnstone's game against Dundee United.
Uche Ikpeazu is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

The sooner Simo Valakari can get Uche Ikpeazu on to the pitch for St Johnstone, the better, according to club legend, Steven Anderson.

The 2014 Scottish Cup hero believes Saints are crying out for an attacking “focal point”.

Ten months on the sidelines with a knee injury means Ikpeazu isn’t yet a starting contender, and is unlikely to feature in Sunday’s semi-final clash with Celtic.

But Anderson would love to see the powerful number nine getting game-time off the bench soon, as his old club strive to stay in the Premiership during the post-split run-in.

“It was good to see Saints mixing things up more against Celtic,” he said, having been at McDiarmid Park with son, Max, for the recent league victory for Valakari’s side.

“But they still didn’t have a striker who can play the role to get them up the pitch.

“For me, that’s a big issue.

“I played against Ikpeazu when I was on loan at Partick (in a Scottish Cup quarter-final).

Steven Anderson couldn't prevent Uche Ikpeazu scoring for Hearts.
Steven Anderson couldn’t prevent Uche Ikpeazu scoring for Hearts. Image: SNS.

“He’s a really awkward customer because of his physique. He scored an equaliser against us in the replay.

“He’s not technically amazing but he’s incredibly strong.

“He can occupy two defenders.

“I couldn’t fight with him because he was so much stronger physically.

“I tried to get close to him after he took his first touch but sometimes even then I couldn’t get near him because of the way he would use his body.

“Once he’s available you would want to get him on the pitch.

“He’ll not be an option to start but he can give you something different off the bench.

“Stick him up top and launch the ball at him. Play direct, win second balls and get in their half.

“It frustrates me when I see one up top.

“I felt sorry for Makenzie Kirk against Hibs because he was so isolated that day.

“He’s not a focal point. He wants to run channels.

“He would benefit from flick-ons and playing off somebody like Ikpeazu.”

Cup first

Thoughts of finding a way to stay in the division have been put on hold for a week, with the small matter of reaching a third Scottish Cup final in the club’s history the immediate goal.

Anderson, who will forever be remembered and revered for scoring the opener when Saints beat Dundee United at Celtic Park, came close to achieving something special as a 22-year-old in Owen Coyle’s second tier team that gave Gordon’s Strachan’s champions-in-waiting a run for their money in a 2007 Hampden semi-final.

“I didn’t play in the League Cup semi-final against Hibs at Tynecastle that season,” he recalled.

“I’d been in and out of the team.

“Allan McManus, Kevin James, Andy Lawrie and Goran Stanic were the back four that night.

“I was young, so I knew I wouldn’t be playing every week at that stage of my career.

“Those guys were all good, experienced players. I learned a lot from them.

“It helped that Coyley had me at Dundee United. He knew I was versatile and would do a job whatever the position.

“I can remember the Celtic semi-final pretty well.

“I played right-back.

“They scored early from a penalty, with Cat (goalkeeper, Kevin Cuthbert) coming out. Martin Hardie equalised soon after, but they got the winner from a corner in the second half.

“Considering we were a First Division team, we did really well.

“The Celtic players and fans were happy to hear the final whistle at the end.

Steven Anderson keeps the ball away from Aiden McGeady.
Steven Anderson was tasked with marking Aiden McGeady. Image: SNS.

“I was up against Aiden McGeady.

“I remember Coyley telling me: ‘Stay on your feet’.

“You might laugh now, but one of the reasons I started out as full-back was I was mobile and quite quick.

“I was happy with my own performance in my first semi-final but it’s all about the team and we were gutted we didn’t get to the final.

“It was two glorious failures in a row.

“And there would be another one the following season when we lost a Scottish Cup semi-final to Rangers on penalties.

“If we’d beaten Celtic, we’d have been playing Dunfermline in the final and if we’d beaten Rangers, it would have been Queen of the South.

“Even then, I didn’t like the glorious failure thing.

“It happened a lot before we changed things in 2014.”

Several star players

That 2007 Saints side is fondly remembered by Perth supporters even though it fell agonisingly short on three fronts.

It’s a mark of the current standard of Scottish football that a team outwith the top-flight boasted as much quality as that one.

“We were a good team,” said Anderson.

“We showed it in both cups and the league, where we only missed out on promotion on the last day of the season.

“The fact that we were winning a lot of games in the First Division helped us.

“We didn’t fear anybody.

“It’s not fair to compare teams but if you were taking players out of that one to put in the current St Johnstone side, first and foremost, you would choose big Kev James.

“He was an organiser captain and dangerous at set-plays.

“A left-back like Goran Stanic would be useful too. He was a top, top player. And big Martin Hardie’s drive in midfield. I could go through the team!”

Tougher job than before

Anderson believes Saints’ task at the national stadium on Sunday has been made even harder by their unexpected bottom v top league victory earlier this month.

“Like most people going to the game, I thought Celtic would win,” he said.

“But Saints did very well. The keeper was immense.

Steven Anderson with his son, Max, during St Johnstone's recent game against Celtic.
Steven Anderson with his son, Max, during St Johnstone’s recent game against Celtic. Image: PPA.

“Celtic could have been more ruthless, but you need to ride your luck against the Old Firm, which they did.

“And the goal was a great delivery from Graham Carey. It gave them something to hang on to.

“The disappointing thing was losing to Dundee United the following week.

“There’s a lot riding on this for Celtic – the league is done and they want a treble.

“And beating Celtic twice in the space of a few weeks doesn’t happen very often.

“It’s a big ask.”

Steven Anderson congratulates Murray Davidson after he scored a goal.
Steven Anderson and Murray Davidson were St Johnstone team-mates for many years. Image: SNS.

Murray Davidson recently spoke about St Johnstone going from the “most stable” football club in Scotland to the “most unstable”, a snowball that had started rolling down a hill before he retired.

Anderson can’t claim to have an insiders’ perspective on the drop-off at McDiarmid Park, given he played his last league game in 2018.

But he can understand the observation his old team-mate has made.

“A lot has changed since I was there,” he said.

“Has there been forward thinking? I’m not sure. I doubt it.

“There’s been a turnover of managers, which doesn’t help.

“The constant turnover of players doesn’t help either.

“We’ve seen that for a few years – even now there are loan players left, right and centre.

“They’re just a stop gap.

“At my time we had a core of 12 to 14 who knew what was needed. Times change, and they’ve not got that now.

“The identity has probably changed as well.

“It’s still a great club with people behind the scenes who care about St Johnstone.

“You’ve got to move on. You can’t live in the past.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jason Holt shouts an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true - but 2021…
Simo Valakari gives his team an instruction from the touchline.
Simo Valakari: Defensive injury crisis has St Johnstone 'on the ropes' but Premiership run-in…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan
Simo Valakari and Tony Docherty shake hands after Dundee beat St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: 3 home games and potentially HUGE last day clash…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey at Fir Park before the game against Motherwell.
Graham Carey explains how Scottish Cup semi is perfect preparation for St Johnstone's do-or-die…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
3 St Johnstone talking points from Dundee United loss as injury fears mount and…
2
Simo Valakari urges his side on against Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss insists survival fight still on despite 'frustrating' Dundee United…
Zach Mitchell has talked up the spirit in the St Johnstone camp. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Zach Mitchell shares 'underestimated' St Johnstone's Tannadice plan to pile pressure on drop rivals
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
St Johnstone boss lays down Tannadice challenge for Adama Sidibeh
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
Uche Ikpeazu takes significant stride towards St Johnstone debut as boss talks Drey Wright…

Conversation