St Johnstone fan fury at Scottish Cup Hampden Park insult

St Johnstone fans have reacted with fury to a Scottish Cup insult for the Perth club.

Hospitality events have been organised for both national stadium semi-finals this weekend.

Aberdeen face Hearts on Saturday before Simo Valakari’s side have the daunting task of beating tournament favourites, Celtic, the day after.

The official X account for Hampden Park confirmed the guest speakers over the two days – ex-Hearts legend, Gary Locke; Niall McGinn, who played for both Celtic and Aberdeen; and former Hoops duo, Charlie Mulgrew and Paddy McCourt.

They said: “We are delighted to announce that Gary Locke, Niall McGinn, Charlie Mulgrew, and Paddy McCourt will be joining us at #HampdenHospitality as our esteemed guest speakers at the Scottish Gas Men’s @scottishcup

semi-finals this weekend!”

Saints are the only club out of the four competing teams not represented, which hasn’t escaped the attention of their supporters on social media.

Blair Kaylor posted: “There’s hundreds of ex-Saints players to choose from, dozens would’ve accepted an invitation, did you even try? Embarrassing.”

Ian Slater said: “Poor show. I know, you think Saints are only there to make up the numbers. Hope we defy the odds and disappoint you.”

Lee Kelman said: “None of the 2021 double cup winners available or anyone from the 2014 Scottish Cup win, from St Johnstone no?”

It isn’t just Saints fans who have expressed their dismay.

Aberdeen supporter, Windy, said: “Everything wrong with Scottish football in a single tweet. Embarrassing.”

St Mirren fan, Cairter’s Corner, added: “You represent everything wrong with Scottish football.”

Saints are aiming to cause a huge shock on Sunday.

The Perth side will have to beat a treble-chasing Celtic side to make the final.

But they will take confidence from the fact that they recently got the better of their Glasgow opponents in the league.