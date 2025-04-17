St Johnstone fan fury at Scottish Cup Hampden Park insult

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fan fury at Scottish Cup Hampden Park insult

There has been a strong social media reaction to the Perth club being overlooked for a hospitality event at the national stadium.

By Eric Nicolson
A Scottish Cup corner flag at Hampden Park.
St Johnstone are one of the four clubs who will take part in this weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals at Hampden Park. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone fans have reacted with fury to a Scottish Cup insult for the Perth club.

Hospitality events have been organised for both national stadium semi-finals this weekend.

Aberdeen face Hearts on Saturday before Simo Valakari’s side have the daunting task of beating tournament favourites, Celtic, the day after.

The official X account for Hampden Park confirmed the guest speakers over the two days – ex-Hearts legend, Gary Locke; Niall McGinn, who played for both Celtic and Aberdeen; and former Hoops duo, Charlie Mulgrew and Paddy McCourt.

They said: “We are delighted to announce that Gary Locke, Niall McGinn, Charlie Mulgrew, and Paddy McCourt will be joining us at #HampdenHospitality as our esteemed guest speakers at the Scottish Gas Men’s @scottishcup
semi-finals this weekend!”

Saints are the only club out of the four competing teams not represented, which hasn’t escaped the attention of their supporters on social media.

A general view of the main entrance at Hampden Park.
St Johnstone will play at Hampden Park this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Blair Kaylor posted: “There’s hundreds of ex-Saints players to choose from, dozens would’ve accepted an invitation, did you even try?  Embarrassing.”

Ian Slater said: “Poor show.  I know, you think Saints are only there to make up the numbers. Hope we defy the odds and disappoint you.”

Lee Kelman said: “None of the 2021 double cup winners available or anyone from the 2014 Scottish Cup win, from St Johnstone no?”

It isn’t just Saints fans who have expressed their dismay.

Aberdeen supporter, Windy, said: “Everything wrong with Scottish football in a single tweet. Embarrassing.”

St Mirren fan, Cairter’s Corner, added: “You represent everything wrong with Scottish football.”

Manager Simo Valakari celebrates with the St Johnstone fans after their win at Livingston.
Manager Simo Valakari celebrates with the St Johnstone fans after their Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Livingston. Image: SNS.

Saints are aiming to cause a huge shock on Sunday.

The Perth side will have to beat a treble-chasing Celtic side to make the final.

But they will take confidence from the fact that they recently got the better of their Glasgow opponents in the league.

