Best photos as St Johnstone fans descend on Hampden for Celtic cup semi final

St Johnstone fans turned out in force as the Saints faced Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Scottish Cup Semi Final - St Johnstone FC v Celtic FC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scottish Cup Semi Final - St Johnstone FC v Celtic FC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Mark Asquith

Supporters from the Fair City were out-numbered by their rivals from Glasgow but they made their voices heard, cheering on Simo Valakari’s team from the moment they came out to warm-up until after they left the national stadium pitch.

Saints were beaten 5-0 and are out of the cup but Valakari and his players made sure they thanked the 3,000 fans who travelled west at full-time.

The Courier’s photographer Darrell Benns captured the excitement, documenting fans arriving at the national stadium ahead of the last-four clash.

Matthew and David Scougall.
Cormac, Donald and Wilf McCrae.
St Johnstone fans before the game.
Catherine Toolhill.
The Miller Family.
Scottish Cup Semi Final St Johnstone FC v Celtic FC.
Eric Wilks, Leon Millar, Carol Burke and Susan Millar.
The Pedersen Family.
Fraser and Gary Chmiel.
Heath, Gregor and Ollie Mitchell.
St Johnstone fans before the game.
Hundreds of fans started gathering for the St Johnstone FC v Celtic FC game.
Sandy and Audrey Hay.
The McRae family.
Cooper Campbell and Dakota Lusher.
Paul and Olly Forsyth.
The Layland family.
Ready for the match!
Susan Mortimer, Duncan Mortimer and Marlene Malcolm.
Lynsey and Alasdair Potter.
St Johnstone fans before the game.
Douglas and Kaydn Tucker.
Smile for the camera!
Its a brilliant sunny day!
St Johnstone fans a head of the game.
St Johnstone fans at Hampden.
Waving the flag high!
Mixed emotions during the match.
Fans cheer on the footballers.
The St Johnstone fans showing their support.
A good play.
Where memories are made and passed down.
Many flags seem at the stadium waving in support of their team.
St Johnstone mascot entertains the crowds.
An intense moment.
St Johnstone fans enjoying the match.
A fantastic turnout to the Scottish Cup Semi Final.
Showing her support.
More flags proudly being shown.
Not just supporters—lifers.
A sea of blue.
St Johnstone fans enjoyed the game.

