Best photos as St Johnstone fans descend on Hampden for Celtic cup semi final

St Johnstone fans turned out in force as the Perth club faced Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Supporters from the Fair City were out-numbered by their rivals from Glasgow but they made their voices heard, cheering on Simo Valakari’s team from the moment they came out to warm-up until after they left the national stadium pitch.

Saints were beaten 5-0 and are out of the cup but Valakari and his players made sure they thanked the 3,000 fans who travelled west at full-time.

The Courier’s photographer Darrell Benns captured the excitement, documenting fans arriving at the national stadium ahead of the last-four clash.