St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has been a man for the big occasion

Having been a cup final hero in Latvia and a recent headline-maker for St Johnstone against Celtic, Daniels Balodis isn’t lacking inspirational memories for Sunday’s Hampden Park clash with Celtic.

The international centre-back has packed a lot of career highlights into the last year.

He kick-started a dramatic comeback for RFS against Auda, played against Harry Kane and an all-star England team at Wembley in a World Cup qualifier.

Then he scored a shock winner for Saints when the champions-elect visited McDiarmid Park earlier this month.

Balodis is a man for the big occasion – and Perth fans will be hoping that trend continues for their semi-final rematch with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“I scored in the final in Latvia,” he recalled. “And got an assist also.

“It was a huge game. Strong emotions.

“The final we were 2-0 down and I got back with the goal. We went on to win in extra-time.

“So, it was a big emotion for me. It’s something that will always be in my mind, one of the best memories of my career.

“I think it didn’t make just me a hero.

“That team will be remembered for winning the championship, the cup and played in the group stage of the Europa League.

“The whole team was the hero. It was a collective achievement.”

Balodis, Saints’ only fit out-and-out centre-back, added: “The goal was a header from a free-kick, at the back post, and it dropped in.

“It was at our home stadium.

“Playing in the national stadium for St Johnstone is now a big thing for me.”