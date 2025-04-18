St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has been a man for the big occasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has been a man for the big occasion

The Latvian won the cup in his home country.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender, Daniels Balodis, during a pre-match photocall.
St Johnstone defender, Daniels Balodis. Image: SNS.

Having been a cup final hero in Latvia and a recent headline-maker for St Johnstone against Celtic, Daniels Balodis isn’t lacking inspirational memories for Sunday’s Hampden Park clash with Celtic.

The international centre-back has packed a lot of career highlights into the last year.

He kick-started a dramatic comeback for RFS against Auda, played against Harry Kane and an all-star England team at Wembley in a World Cup qualifier.

Then he scored a shock winner for Saints when the champions-elect visited McDiarmid Park earlier this month.

Daniels Balodis scores to make it 1-0 for St Johnstone against Celtic.
Daniels Balodis scores the winner against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Balodis is a man for the big occasion – and Perth fans will be hoping that trend continues for their semi-final rematch with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“I scored in the final in Latvia,” he recalled. “And got an assist also.

“It was a huge game. Strong emotions.

“The final we were 2-0 down and I got back with the goal. We went on to win in extra-time.

“So, it was a big emotion for me. It’s something that will always be in my mind, one of the best memories of my career.

“I think it didn’t make just me a hero.

“That team will be remembered for winning the championship, the cup and played in the group stage of the Europa League.

“The whole team was the hero. It was a collective achievement.”

Balodis, Saints’ only fit out-and-out centre-back, added: “The goal was a header from a free-kick, at the back post, and it dropped in.

“It was at our home stadium.

“Playing in the national stadium for St Johnstone is now a big thing for me.”

