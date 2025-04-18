Footballer Joe Thompson, who had a trial with St Johnstone, dies aged 36

Football player Joe Thompson, who had a trial with St Johnstone 10 years ago, has died at the age of 36.

Thompson retired in 2019.

He was diagnosed with cancer for a third time last year.

Thompson was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 while playing for Tranmere Rovers.

The wide forward later signed for Bury and spent time on loan at Southport and Wrexham as he tried to build his match fitness following treatment.

Towards the end of the 2014/15 season, he spent a couple of weeks training with Tommy Wright’s Saints, but didn’t end up signing.

Thompson joined Manchester United’s academy when he was just nine before he signed for Rochdale in 2005.

In their statement, Rochdale said: “We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality.

“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

“Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae. Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Rochdale’s players will wear black armbands for their National League match against Altrincham.