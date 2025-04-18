St Johnstone defender Zach Mitchell gets hamstring injury boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Zach Mitchell gets hamstring injury boost

The on-loan Charlton Athletic centre-half came off early against Dundee United last weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
On-loan St Johnstone defender, Zach Mitchell. Image: SNS.

Zach Mitchell has a chance of playing for St Johnstone again this season.

And the fact that the player himself is hopeful he will recover from his hamstring injury before the end of the season is fuelling head coach, Simo Valakari’s optimism.

“Zach is keen to see how it goes,” said Valakari.

“It’s a good sign that he feels he can try to get back this season.

“We both see the situation the same way.

“Hopefully he can get back and play again for us.

Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell was taken off injured before the interval at Tannadice. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It’s a big motivation for him.

“Seeing a loan player so determined to come back is great to see.

“Of course, every player wants to recover from an injury as quickly as possible, but Zach also wants to help the team.

“The plan is for him to stay with us for a couple of weeks – our physio will be hands-on with him because she knows the injury.

“He might go back to (parent club) Charlton and we will get a second opinion about what the next step will be.”

Free hit

Meanwhile, Valakari believes Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic is the nearest thing to a football “free hit”.

“In the league zero points has consequences, even against Celtic and Rangers,” the Finn explained.

“It affects our position in the table.

“The cup is all about the winners.

“Nobody believes we can win this match. So, we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“I would call it a positive free hit.

Simo Valakari during a St Johnstone press conference.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“We have used the cup and league separately.

“Every week before a cup game we haven’t talked for one single minute about the league.

“It’s the same now.

“There’s no fear, only possibilities.

“I want the players to feel that this is a special week and a special day.

“They should feel that they have done a good job to get this far.

“But when the game starts, we need to make sure we don’t play the occasion.

“Of course, they will feel nerves.

“We have to use them to give us positive energy. The weight of the game, the occasion or the opponent can’t bring us down.

“The players deserve to be in the semi-final.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk challenges Samuel Cleall-Harding.
JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?
Joe Thompson.
Footballer Joe Thompson, who had a trial with St Johnstone, dies aged 36
St Johnstone defender, Daniels Balodis, during a pre-match photocall.
St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has been a man for the big occasion
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari, with Brendan Rodgers in the background. Image: SNS.
Simo Valakari: Last Celtic game gave St Johnstone proof they CAN win Scottish Cup…
A Scottish Cup corner flag at Hampden Park.
St Johnstone fan fury at Scottish Cup Hampden Park insult
Uche Ikpeazu on the pitch at Tannadice before St Johnstone's game against Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: The sooner St Johnstone can play Uche Ikpeazu the better, as legend Steven…
Jason Holt shouts an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true - but 2021…
Simo Valakari gives his team an instruction from the touchline.
Simo Valakari: Defensive injury crisis has St Johnstone 'on the ropes' but Premiership run-in…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan
Simo Valakari and Tony Docherty shake hands after Dundee beat St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: 3 home games and potentially HUGE last day clash…

Conversation