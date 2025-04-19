Graham Carey encourages St Johnstone players to seize the moment against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey encourages St Johnstone players to seize the moment against Celtic

The Irishman has experience of big games passing him by.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey speaks during St Johnstone's pre-match press conference.
Graham Carey will be a key man for St Johnstone against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Graham Carey knows the bitter taste of a big match “if only”.

And the St Johnstone playmaker is determined he and his team-mates won’t be tormented by that feeling after Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

The Perth side will need to be at their best to a man if they are going to knock out the competition favourites and earn a return trip to Hampden Park next month.

As the Irishman recalled from his time with CSKA Sofia and Plymouth Argyle, these matches can come and go in unsatisfactory fashion if you don’t seize the moment.

Graham Carey in action for CSKA Sofia.
Graham Carey in action for CSKA Sofia. Image: Shutterstock.

“I don’t feel nervous like I did when I was younger,” said Carey.

“Hopefully that can rub off on the players to play the game and not the occasion.

“Because it is a big occasion.

“They just need to focus on sticking to the game plan and seeing where it takes us.

“When you walk out at the start, it will be a shock. Just because the atmosphere is different.

“Even though you’ve maybe played at Celtic Park, when it’s at Hampden it’s totally different.

“And you know it’s a chance to get to a final that you don’t really get in your career too much.

“I’ve told them just to have no regrets.

‘Worst feeling’

“In Bulgaria I played in a cup final (in 2022) and after the game I thought there was so much more I could have done.

“I just didn’t have enough impact on the game, against Levski Sofia. It was a big derby and neither team played well.

“That was tough. We had won the cup the year before but it’s never nice losing a final.

“It’s the worst feeling.

“The same was the case when I played Wimbledon for Plymouth in the play-off final we lost (in 2016).

Graham Carey at Plymouth.
Graham Carey at Plymouth. Image: Shutterstock.

“I was maybe trying too hard.

“As you get older you realise it’s just another game and you just need to stick to the game plan and give 100%.

“Big games can pass you by a bit.

“As long as the players just embrace it. Everyone knows it’s a huge game but focus on yourself, working hard for your teammates and everything else takes care of itself.”

Creative focal point

Carey’s wonder goal against Livingston secured Saints their place in Sunday’s semi-final and his free-kick delivery to Daniels Balodis produced the winner in the recent Premiership clash with Celtic.

The 35-year-old is the oldest player in the team but still the likeliest to produce a moment of magic at the national stadium.

“I thrive on the responsibility to create and score goals,” he said.

“That’s my job and if I’m not doing that then I don’t feel like I’m helping the team win games.

Graham Carey takes the acclaim of the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone’s man of the moment at Livingston – Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got a lot of our players who are very creative and it could be anyone who steps up Sunday.

“Hopefully it’s not just me and we get others in the final third creating and scoring.

“As long as the team is winning games, it doesn’t matter who scores or creates.

“When you get chances against Celtic, you need to take them.

“Against really good teams you are not going to get a lot of them.

“That’s why set-pieces are so crucial.

“They are going to have a lot of the ball and we’re going to have to withstand a lot of pressure.

“When we do get set-pieces, we need to make the most of them.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
St Johnstone defender Zach Mitchell gets hamstring injury boost
Makenzie Kirk challenges Samuel Cleall-Harding.
JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?
2
Joe Thompson.
Footballer Joe Thompson, who had a trial with St Johnstone, dies aged 36
St Johnstone defender, Daniels Balodis, during a pre-match photocall.
St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has been a man for the big occasion
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari, with Brendan Rodgers in the background. Image: SNS.
Simo Valakari: Last Celtic game gave St Johnstone proof they CAN win Scottish Cup…
A Scottish Cup corner flag at Hampden Park.
St Johnstone fan fury at Scottish Cup Hampden Park insult
Uche Ikpeazu on the pitch at Tannadice before St Johnstone's game against Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: The sooner St Johnstone can play Uche Ikpeazu the better, as legend Steven…
Jason Holt shouts an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true - but 2021…
Simo Valakari gives his team an instruction from the touchline.
Simo Valakari: Defensive injury crisis has St Johnstone 'on the ropes' but Premiership run-in…
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan

Conversation