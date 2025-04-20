Simo Valakari: St Johnstone showed pride in defeat to Celtic but need to be better at sticking to a game plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Simo Valakari: St Johnstone showed pride in defeat to Celtic but need to be better at sticking to a game plan

The Perth side were 4-0 down at half-time.

By Eric Nicolson
A dejected Simo Valakari.
A dejected Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup dream was obliterated by a four-goal Celtic barrage in 11 minutes at Hampden Park.

But head coach, Simo Valakari, is optimistic that the Perth club’s hopes of staying in the Premiership won’t be similarly blown away over the next few weeks.

Saints were beaten 5-0 by the treble-chasing Hoops in their cup semi-final, with most of the damage done in the last part of the first half.

Four down at the break, Valakari wanted to avoid the sort of thrashing that would have left scars for the relegation battle to come.

According to the Finn though, their second half display enabled his team to leave the national stadium with “pride” intact.

“There were tactical things talked about at half-time, of course,” he said.

“But we had to show what kind of team we are.

Simo Valakari on the Hampden Park touchline.
Simo Valakari on the Hampden Park touchline. Image: SNS.

“It would have been so easy to collapse.

“There was no other choice.

“The dream was gone but the pride was there.

“I think in the second half the players showed that character.

“The players who came on made me think a lot of things about how we’re going to go about these last five matches.

“This was a cup semi-final against a top opponent.

“I can’t predict the future, but I have said it for a long time, we can do a lot of good things, but our bad things are dragging us down.

“If we can fix that I believe our level is good enough to stay in this league.”

Stick to the plan

Celtic were at their best from the moment they broke the deadlock after the half-hour mark by Brendan Rodgers’ own admission.

And Valakari believes that sticking to the game plan was a key difference in the game-defining period of the match.

“It was a tough afternoon,” he said.

“Of course, it wasn’t the result we wanted. We’ve got no complaints.

“They came with relentless energy. We stayed solid for 30 minutes but made a couple of not so good decisions with the ball.

“They punished us.

“Celtic were still doing the same things at the end of the game as at the beginning.

“We did 30 minutes of things we were practicing then we thought: ‘Let’s try something different’.

“Boom – everything went out of our hands.

“We need to be patient and know what is working.

“We deserved to be in this semi-final. It was a fantastic cup journey.

“Yes, we are sad, and we suffered a bit. But we need to freshen up and go again tomorrow.”

Two changes

Valakari was forced into one change to his starting line-up from the previous weekend’s defeat to Dundee United, with Sven Sprangler replacing the injured Zach Mitchell in the back four as expected.

Another alteration was less predictable – Nicky Clark making his first start in over three months in place of Makenzie Kirk.

Daniels Balodis broke his nose in training during the week, so had to wear a face mask.

Within two minutes you could see there was no danger of the Latvian international being anything short of 100% committed, as he threw his body in the way of an Arne Engels shot on the 18-yard line.

Valakari would have been quite satisfied with the first half-hour of the contest.

Celtic bossed possession and territory, to nobody’s surprise, but all of the shots that came Andy Fisher’s way were from long range and either straight at him or wide of the target.

Unfortunately, the one player Saints didn’t want to give space to when he got the chance to shoot from distance was Callum McGregor, and the Perth side’s resistance was broken on 34 minutes by the Celtic captain’s low, curled 20-yard effort.

Celtic's Callum McGregor opens the scoring.
Celtic’s Callum McGregor opens the scoring. Image: SNS.

The fact that the opener came after Saints coughed up possession from a goal-kick amplified the sense of frustration.

From then until half-time, the roof fell in.

Three more goals followed.

For 2-0, Sam Curtis didn’t deal with a pass inside him for Daizen Maeda. Once more, Fisher had no chance of saving the shot.

Adama Idah finished from close range on 44 minutes and then seconds later Maeda bagged his second when the Saints defenders were again guilty of backing off.

Disallowed goal

Valakari made three changes for the second half, with Benji Kimpioka, Taylor Steven and Kirk replacing Adama Sidibeh, Barry Douglas and Clark.

One of the subs, Kirk, scored a spectacular goal from 25 yards but VAR official, Steven McLean, intervened and referee, Calum Scott, ended up chalking it off for a Balodis push in the back of Idah.

It was a soft decision, in keeping with the afternoon.

Valakari said: “Yes, there was some kind of shove but I feel for Makenzie. It was a beautiful strike. That’s how it is.”

Makenzie Kirk scores from long range but it was disallowed.
Makenzie Kirk’s goal was disallowed. Image: SNS.

Scott made an inexplicable call to penalise Balodis for a shoulder to shoulder challenge on Forrest in the box.

Mercifully, he was sent to his touchline monitor once again – this time to overturn the penalty.

There was nothing wrong with Celtic’s fifth goal – a Jota back post finish on 67 minutes.

Uche Ikpeazu getting 15 minutes of action at the end of the game was a positive for Saints, but the cup dream is over and now they have to lift themselves to save their Premiership status.

More from St Johnstone FC

Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
Uche Ikpeazu in action on his St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu opens up on injury nightmare after FIVE knee operations
A dejected Taylor Steven at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Sticking to the plan, pyro danger and a cup…
St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk at full-time
St Johnstone star Makenzie Kirk 'devastated' to see Scottish Cup wonder goal disallowed
Scottish Cup Semi Final - St Johnstone FC v Celtic FC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Best photos as St Johnstone fans descend on Hampden for Celtic cup semi final
Stephen Duke-McKenna.
Liverpool fan Stephen Duke-McKenna would love to leave Brendan Rodgers lost for words again…
Uche Ikpeazu training with St Johnstone.
Simo Valakari: Uche Ikpeazu can be St Johnstone's striker for all scenarios
Graham Carey speaks during St Johnstone's pre-match press conference.
Graham Carey encourages St Johnstone players to seize the moment against Celtic
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
St Johnstone defender Zach Mitchell gets hamstring injury boost
Makenzie Kirk challenges Samuel Cleall-Harding.
JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?
2

Conversation