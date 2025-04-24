Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Sam Curtis: St Johnstone team-mate nearly pulled my arm out of its socket!

Saints have a new attacking option for the Premiership run-in.

By Eric Nicolson
Sam Curtis has had a taste of what it's like to come up against Uche Ikpeazu.
Sam Curtis has had a taste of what it's like to come up against Uche Ikpeazu. Image: SNS.

Sam Curtis can speak from experience that St Johnstone powerhouse, Uche Ikpeazu, isn’t holding back in training.

And the on-loan defender believes the “strongest striker” he’s ever encountered in football can play a part in keeping Saints in the Premiership.

After a year out through injury and 10 months on from signing for the Perth club, Ikpeazu finally made his debut in last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

At 5-0 down when he was introduced for a late cameo, there was no chance the former Hearts man could do anything about Saints’ cup exit.

He could have a say in the top-flight survival battle, according to Curtis, however.

“Uche’s huge, powerful and really difficult to handle,” said the Sheffield United full-back.

“I had to mark him in training not that long ago and he nearly pulled my arm out of its socket!

“Uche’s so strong – probably the strongest striker I’ve played against.

“He will be big for us over the next few games because he’s different to the other strikers we have so he adds a new dimension.

“And defenders won’t like the thought of coming up against him.

Uche Ikpeazu warms up before St Johnstone's semi-final against Celtic.
Uche Ikpeazu warms up before St Johnstone’s semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Uche is brilliant about the dressing-room.

“He’s a big character and the lads are all delighted he’s back again.

“We’ve seen what he’s gone through over the last few months – trying to get fit.

“He’s got loads of experience, playing a lot of games in the Championship in England, abroad, and up here in Scotland before with Hearts.

“In training he looked really good, so it was great for him to get back on the pitch again at Hampden, although he came on with the game pretty much gone.”

Reasons to believe

Curtis believes the fixture list – and their form against most of the teams in the bottom six – give cause for optimism that they can achieve the post-split unexpected.

“We don’t listen to too much noise outside,” he said. “We have a good group.

“It’s going to be tough.

“But there’s a belief that we are capable of doing it.

“There’s no margin for error now. We have to make these games count and put points on the board.

“The team is really together, and we’re in no doubt it’s possible.

“There are five games to go, 15 points possible and we want to take them all.

“Our record against the teams around us has been decent. It’s against the teams in the top six we’ve struggled a lot more.

“The way the games have fallen for us has been decent – playing the nearest three to us at home in front of our own fans.

“We will need the supporters to come out in numbers because it’s small percentages in this game.

“There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves as we have five cup finals coming up.”

Cut the mistakes out

Saints shot themselves in the foot in the recent league defeat to Dundee United and the cup loss to Celtic.

The error count has to come down again for Simo Valakari’s men to have a chance.

“We have the way we want to play,” said Curtis. “And we will continue to do that.

“But sometimes you just have to play the percentages.

“If something’s not on, then don’t do it.

“You can’t be taking massive risks because you get punished for them at this level.

“That’s something we really have to cut out over the next five games.”

Sam Curtis tries to cut-out a Jota pass.
Sam Curtis has come up against Jota twice in recent weeks. Image: SNS.

When you watch St Johnstone matches, there’s no difference in commitment between the signed players and those on loan, like Curtis.

“I came here to get games against top quality opposition and I’ve learned a lot already,” said the Irishman.

“You want to be testing yourself against great players like Jota and Daizen Maeda, who I was up against in both Celtic games.

“I feel I’ve slotted into the team well and you always learn things from every experience.

“But it’s more than just being about me coming here to get games of football. I’m drilled-in to helping keep the club in the Premiership.

“I am here to keep St Johnstone up. That’s what my whole focus is on and that’s what we hope to do.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Livingston fans on the pitch after their team stayed up in 2005.
St Johnstone post-split: The historic drama that offers hope - including Dundee's 2005 Livingston…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari smiling before St Johnstone played Celtic.
Simo Valakari offers thoughts on St Johnstone survival points target
A close-up picture of St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark.
Nicky Clark says coaching kids with Liam Gordon gives him extra insight into what…
Daniels Balodis, wearing a mask, holds off Luke McCowan.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari feared defensive injury curse had struck again
McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone give trial to Nigerian goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu
Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
Uche Ikpeazu in action on his St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu opens up on injury nightmare after FIVE knee operations
A dejected Taylor Steven at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Sticking to the plan, pyro danger and a cup…
St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk at full-time
St Johnstone star Makenzie Kirk 'devastated' to see Scottish Cup wonder goal disallowed
2
Scottish Cup Semi Final - St Johnstone FC v Celtic FC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Best photos as St Johnstone fans descend on Hampden for Celtic cup semi final

Conversation