Sam Curtis can speak from experience that St Johnstone powerhouse, Uche Ikpeazu, isn’t holding back in training.

And the on-loan defender believes the “strongest striker” he’s ever encountered in football can play a part in keeping Saints in the Premiership.

After a year out through injury and 10 months on from signing for the Perth club, Ikpeazu finally made his debut in last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

At 5-0 down when he was introduced for a late cameo, there was no chance the former Hearts man could do anything about Saints’ cup exit.

He could have a say in the top-flight survival battle, according to Curtis, however.

“Uche’s huge, powerful and really difficult to handle,” said the Sheffield United full-back.

“I had to mark him in training not that long ago and he nearly pulled my arm out of its socket!

“Uche’s so strong – probably the strongest striker I’ve played against.

“He will be big for us over the next few games because he’s different to the other strikers we have so he adds a new dimension.

“And defenders won’t like the thought of coming up against him.

“Uche is brilliant about the dressing-room.

“He’s a big character and the lads are all delighted he’s back again.

“We’ve seen what he’s gone through over the last few months – trying to get fit.

“He’s got loads of experience, playing a lot of games in the Championship in England, abroad, and up here in Scotland before with Hearts.

“In training he looked really good, so it was great for him to get back on the pitch again at Hampden, although he came on with the game pretty much gone.”

Reasons to believe

Curtis believes the fixture list – and their form against most of the teams in the bottom six – give cause for optimism that they can achieve the post-split unexpected.

“We don’t listen to too much noise outside,” he said. “We have a good group.

“It’s going to be tough.

“But there’s a belief that we are capable of doing it.

“There’s no margin for error now. We have to make these games count and put points on the board.

“The team is really together, and we’re in no doubt it’s possible.

“There are five games to go, 15 points possible and we want to take them all.

“Our record against the teams around us has been decent. It’s against the teams in the top six we’ve struggled a lot more.

“The way the games have fallen for us has been decent – playing the nearest three to us at home in front of our own fans.

“We will need the supporters to come out in numbers because it’s small percentages in this game.

“There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves as we have five cup finals coming up.”

Cut the mistakes out

Saints shot themselves in the foot in the recent league defeat to Dundee United and the cup loss to Celtic.

The error count has to come down again for Simo Valakari’s men to have a chance.

“We have the way we want to play,” said Curtis. “And we will continue to do that.

“But sometimes you just have to play the percentages.

“If something’s not on, then don’t do it.

“You can’t be taking massive risks because you get punished for them at this level.

“That’s something we really have to cut out over the next five games.”

When you watch St Johnstone matches, there’s no difference in commitment between the signed players and those on loan, like Curtis.

“I came here to get games against top quality opposition and I’ve learned a lot already,” said the Irishman.

“You want to be testing yourself against great players like Jota and Daizen Maeda, who I was up against in both Celtic games.

“I feel I’ve slotted into the team well and you always learn things from every experience.

“But it’s more than just being about me coming here to get games of football. I’m drilled-in to helping keep the club in the Premiership.

“I am here to keep St Johnstone up. That’s what my whole focus is on and that’s what we hope to do.”