Simo Valakari feared St Johnstone’s defensive injury curse had claimed another victim when he heard the crack of Daniels Balodis’ broken nose.

But it quickly became clear that the Latvian international wasn’t going to join Bozo Mikulic, Drey Wright and Zach Mitchell in being ruled out for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

And Valakari has revealed that the 26-year-old is likely to be fitted with a new mask in time for this weekend’s trip to Motherwell.

“I’ve said it many times – when you are in our position, not many things go in your favour,” said the Perth boss.

“It was one of Uche’s first training sessions back with us.

“That was a sign of what it is like to play against him!

“Daniels was defending inside the penalty box – a fair fight for the ball.

“You heard the crack and saw the blood straight away. The first thing you think is: ‘Oh no, not another defender!’

“It’s not easy to play in a mask but Daniels was in no doubt about playing.

“His nose was still swollen so you couldn’t prepare a specially made mask.

“Hopefully the swelling will go down this week so we can get that done.”

Taylor Steven shines

Defensive options for Valakari are thin on the ground for the post-split Premiership run-in.

But Taylor Steven has enhanced his chances of a start at Fir Park after impressing in difficult circumstances as a half-time substitute at Hampden.

“I saw from his first time training after he came back from Northern Ireland that I really liked the boy,” said Valakari.

“He showed determination and character from the start.

“I’d never watched him play before, but I could see straight away that he had the attitude: ‘I’m here to play’.

“Every time we have used him, he has made an impact.

“He scored a goal in the Motherwell game and even in defeats recently he has helped the team.

“After he came on at Dundee United, we started to dominate and were more dangerous.

“Hibs wasn’t a good day for the team, but he was the only one who got crosses into the box.

“In both Celtic matches he has come on at left-back and handled one v ones very well.

“On Sunday he also carried the ball forward for us.

“We know we can trust him. He always gives everything for the team who is capable of doing the ugly defensive work and getting balls into the penalty area at the other end.

“It’s good to have one more option.”

None of Saints’ relegation battle rivals have been as unfortunate with defensive injuries.

Valakari will continue to focus on solutions rather than the problem, though.

“We’ve lost 50% of the backline which did so well against Celtic in the league game,” he said.

“Of course, we knew that would make things difficult.

“But that’s our situation. We can’t change it.

“Now we have to find a way of making sure we are solid with the players we have available to give ourselves a chance.

“That’s what we need to think about this week.”