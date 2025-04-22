Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari feared defensive injury curse had struck again

Crucial players being sidelined has hampered hopes of staying in the Premiership.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis, wearing a mask, holds off Luke McCowan.
Daniels Balodis in his mask. Image: Darrel Benns/DC Thomson.

Simo Valakari feared St Johnstone’s defensive injury curse had claimed another victim when he heard the crack of Daniels Balodis’ broken nose.

But it quickly became clear that the Latvian international wasn’t going to join Bozo Mikulic, Drey Wright and Zach Mitchell in being ruled out for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

And Valakari has revealed that the 26-year-old is likely to be fitted with a new mask in time for this weekend’s trip to Motherwell.

“I’ve said it many times – when you are in our position, not many things go in your favour,” said the Perth boss.

“It was one of Uche’s first training sessions back with us.

“That was a sign of what it is like to play against him!

“Daniels was defending inside the penalty box – a fair fight for the ball.

Daniels Balodis challenges James Forrest.
Daniels Balodis in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“You heard the crack and saw the blood straight away. The first thing you think is: ‘Oh no, not another defender!’

“It’s not easy to play in a mask but Daniels was in no doubt about playing.

“His nose was still swollen so you couldn’t prepare a specially made mask.

“Hopefully the swelling will go down this week so we can get that done.”

Taylor Steven shines

Defensive options for Valakari are thin on the ground for the post-split Premiership run-in.

But Taylor Steven has enhanced his chances of a start at Fir Park after impressing in difficult circumstances as a half-time substitute at Hampden.

“I saw from his first time training after he came back from Northern Ireland that I really liked the boy,” said Valakari.

“He showed determination and character from the start.

“I’d never watched him play before, but I could see straight away that he had the attitude: ‘I’m here to play’.

“Every time we have used him, he has made an impact.

“He scored a goal in the Motherwell game and even in defeats recently he has helped the team.

“After he came on at Dundee United, we started to dominate and were more dangerous.

“Hibs wasn’t a good day for the team, but he was the only one who got crosses into the box.

“In both Celtic matches he has come on at left-back and handled one v ones very well.

“On Sunday he also carried the ball forward for us.

“We know we can trust him. He always gives everything for the team who is capable of doing the ugly defensive work and getting balls into the penalty area at the other end.

“It’s good to have one more option.”

Taylor Steven holds off Celtic's Luke McCowan.
Taylor Steven holds off Celtic’s Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.

None of Saints’ relegation battle rivals have been as unfortunate with defensive injuries.

Valakari will continue to focus on solutions rather than the problem, though.

“We’ve lost 50% of the backline which did so well against Celtic in the league game,” he said.

“Of course, we knew that would make things difficult.

“But that’s our situation. We can’t change it.

“Now we have to find a way of making sure we are solid with the players we have available to give ourselves a chance.

“That’s what we need to think about this week.”

