Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Simo Valakari offers thoughts on St Johnstone survival points target

The Perth club are five points adrift of second bottom.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari smiling before St Johnstone played Celtic.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: PA.

If St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has a points target in mind to keep the Perth club in the Premiership he won’t be revealing it.

Staying in touching distance of second bottom was the pre-split target – which has just about been achieved, albeit the definition has been stretched as far as it will go.

Now, Valakari’s sole focus is getting the final phase of the season off to a flier at Motherwell, which would start to make the maths look a lot healthier.

“There’s no point thinking like that,” said the Finn, when asked what mark his team needs to reach over the next five matches.

“It really has to be one game at a time.

“We have been talking a lot about what we needed to do before the split but now that is done.

“The situation and the facts are clear.

“It’s pretty simple.

“We won’t waste our energy thinking about what’s happening in other games. It’s all about us – our performance and our result.”

Simo Valakari on the Hampden Park touchline.
Simo Valakari on the Hampden Park touchline. Image: SNS.

Valakari added: “Everybody is in the bottom six for a reason.

“All the teams are under pressure.

“You can go all the way up to Hearts – they want to show they belong in the top six.

“There are a lot of things depending on the results of these next few games.

“This is how it should be at the end of a season – that you play for things that matter in massive games.”

No more collapses

Valakari was pleased with a lot of aspects of Saints’ play in two matches against Celtic.

But he knows that collapsing after conceding the first goal of the Scottish Cup semi-final can’t be repeated.

“I want the cup semi-final to be a reminder of what can happen after one moment,” he said.

“We were right in the game – we had played Celtic for over 120 minutes and not conceded a goal.

“And then, after the first goal, we lost everything.

Celtic's Callum McGregor opens the scoring.
Celtic’s Callum McGregor opens the scoring. Image: SNS.

“Even if we make a mistake and it costs us a goal, we can’t let that moment affect us.

“Straight away we have to be back in the present and respond with good quality actions.

“We’ve had a tough run of games. We have been tested, and we have learned a lot of things.

“Now the pressure changes.

“It’s a different pressure when you need to win and there’s more expectation.

“The best way to handle that pressure is to concentrate on the football things.”

More from St Johnstone FC

A close-up picture of St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark.
Nicky Clark says coaching kids with Liam Gordon gives him extra insight into what…
Daniels Balodis, wearing a mask, holds off Luke McCowan.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari feared defensive injury curse had struck again
McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone give trial to Nigerian goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu
Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
Uche Ikpeazu in action on his St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu opens up on injury nightmare after FIVE knee operations
A dejected Taylor Steven at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Sticking to the plan, pyro danger and a cup…
St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk at full-time
St Johnstone star Makenzie Kirk 'devastated' to see Scottish Cup wonder goal disallowed
2
Scottish Cup Semi Final - St Johnstone FC v Celtic FC. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Best photos as St Johnstone fans descend on Hampden for Celtic cup semi final
A dejected Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone showed pride in defeat to Celtic but need to be…
Stephen Duke-McKenna.
Liverpool fan Stephen Duke-McKenna would love to leave Brendan Rodgers lost for words again…

Conversation