St Johnstone give trial to Nigerian goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu

St Johnstone have given a trial to giant Nigerian goalkeeper, Nathaniel Nwosu.

The 19-year-old has been capped for his country and only arrived in Scotland earlier this month.

He signed a short-term deal with junior side, Tayport, then within a few days had travelled south to train with Stoke City.

The 6ft 7in tall keeper had previously spent a fortnight with Nottingham Forest.

Nwosu took part in a training session with Saints on Tuesday and will be back at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.