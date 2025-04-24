Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone post-split: The historic drama that offers hope – including Dundee’s 2005 Livingston trauma

The Perth club have a mountain to climb to stay in the Premiership.

Livingston fans on the pitch after their team stayed up in 2005.
Livingston fans pile on the pain for devastated Dundee players in 2005. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

“There can be big swings after the split.”

It’s a phrase which regularly gets trotted out as game 34 approaches and the Scottish Premiership divides in two.

St Johnstone certainly need it to be the case if they are to survive in the top-flight.

Five points adrift of second bottom Dundee and six of Kilmarnock and Ross County, the Perth side have a mountain to climb when the league campaign resumes on Saturday.

It would be the greatest post-split escape act since the SPFL established this format for the 2000/01 season, if Simo Valakari’s team achieve it.

Courier Sport has looked back down the years to provide some cause for hope.

2000/01 – United’s McDiarmid Park comeback

If the original split season had lacked drama, maybe the concept wouldn’t have lasted as long as it has.

St Johnstone were actually in the middle of that drama, albeit their top division status wasn’t in jeopardy (that would happen the year after when they were relegated by a 19-point margin).

Going into the split, St Mirren were four points behind Dundee United and at the end of the season the gap to safety (there was no play-off back then) was five.

That doesn’t do justice to the tightrope United had been walking, how close they came to falling off it and how good their results needed to be to stay up.

The Buddies beat United in the first post-split fixture and were leading Aberdeen in the penultimate game, while United were losing 2-0 at McDiarmid Park.

Paul Hartley was sent off and the Tangerines produced a famous comeback win, meaning a last-day nerve-shredder on equal points as St Mirren was averted.

Derek Lilley celebrates scoring the goal that kept Dundee United up in 2001.
Derek Lilley scores the goal that kept Dundee United up in 2001. Image: SNS.

Like United in 2001, St Johnstone have just been beaten by Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final while the league paused.

If Saints could emulate the Terrors’ four straight wins, it would give them an excellent chance of staying up.

2004/05 – Dundee’s Almondvale trauma

It’s a 20th anniversary that won’t be celebrated by Dundee fans.

Even though the Dark Blues lost 3-2 in Inverness, they still went into the post-split phase with two teams trailing them by four points (Dunfermline and Livingston) and one by three (Dundee United).

If there was a sense of comfort at Dens Park, it proved to be unwarranted.

Jim Duffy’s team lost their first three games and drew the last two.

Tam McManus on the turf in despair after Dundee were relegated in 2005.
Tam McManus on the turf in despair after Dundee were relegated in 2005. Image: SNS.

Craig Easton’s equaliser went into the record books as the goal that sent Dundee down (by a point) but a late Tam McManus shot that hit the post captured the agony of last day relegation.

Saints fans will be hoping history repeats itself for their local rivals at McDiarmid Park next month.

2008/09 – Last day decider in the Highlands

The season St Johnstone secured promotion to the top-flight ironically gives the current team cause for optimism about their prospects of staying in it.

After the first round of post-split games, Inverness Caledonian Thistle looked all but safe.

They beat St Mirren in Paisley thanks to a late Ross Tokely goal, lifting Terry Butcher’s side into ninth place, four points above bottom of the table Falkirk.

The Falkirk players celebrate after a last day win in Inverness kept them in the top-flight.
The Falkirk players celebrate after a last day win in Inverness kept them in the top-flight. Image: SNS.

Two draws and a defeat, combined with Falkirk gaining two points on them, set-up an opportunity for the Bairns to leapfrog Caley Thistle on the final afternoon of the season by winning in the Highlands.

And win they did.

2022/23 – United’s collapse

This is what a proper post-split implosion looks like.

After Dundee United had seen off Livingston in their last fixture before the league was divided in two (their third victory in a row) they had gone from five points adrift at the bottom to four clear of Ross County.

It had been an incredible 13-day turnaround.

However, Jim Goodwin’s talk of picking off other sides above them proved premature and Saints’ 1-0 win in the Tayside derby sent the Tangerines back on a downwards spiral.

Liam Gordon celebrates scoring against Dundee United.
Liam Gordon scored a crucial winner against Dundee United that sent the Tangerines on a five-game losing streak. Image: SNS.

They lost all five post-split matches, with County ending up three points ahead of them.

If – and it’s obviously a huge if – Dundee, Kilmarnock or County ‘do a United’, Saints would only need to win two games to get into the play-offs.

