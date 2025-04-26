Adama Sidibeh wants to be St Johnstone’s survival hero again

If 2024 is anything to go by, St Johnstone are coming into Adama Sidibeh’s time of the year.

And the Perth forward would love nothing more than to be a Saints survival hero for the second season in succession.

The Gambian international’s three post-split goals proved to be precious for Craig Levein’s team, as they avoided a play-off by the narrowest of margin.

The hole is even deeper this time around, with a five-point gap just to reach second bottom of the Premiership table needing to be bridged.

Sidibeh scored the last of his three in a row at Fir Park 12 months ago.

Hopefully, from his and the team’s point of view, lightning will strike twice in Lanarkshire.

“Last year, everything came together for me,” said Sidibeh. “It was my first year here, I was playing with a free mind.

“I will keep trying for that again.

“Those goals at the end of the season were really important to me and the team.

“I have belief that I can do that again. The only focus I have is to help the team, score goals.

“The goal against Ross County (in the penultimate fixture) was right at the end of the game.

“From the first minute to the 90th minute, anything is possible.

“You can score at any time. That is my focus and my aim. I won’t ever give up. Everything can change in a second.”

Tougher this season

There’s been a bit of second season syndrome for Sidibeh, who was an unknown quantity when he arrived from the English seventh tier last January.

“This year has been tougher,” the 26-year-old admitted. “I have had to find different ways.

“The other teams knew that I had a great ending to the season, and they were ready to play against me.

“But I keep working hard every day. I go to the gym, I do extra. Sometimes things are not working but I will never give up.

“I hope one day everything is going to be OK.

“There is more to my game now than this time last year. I feel I am a better player.

“The way I play the game has changed a lot. My hold-up play, my defending, everything is of a higher level now.

“I am happy with that.

“But I need to keep improving and to help the team as much as I can.

“The manager has been helping me a lot, supporting me and giving me encouragement.

“He stressed to me that even if I am not scoring goals, the important thing is to be helping the team as much as I can.

“He said: ‘I know how good you are and how you can help our team.’ I was happy to hear that.

“But, when you are a striker like me, if you don’t score goals then it is a tough time.

“Even to have a good sleep is a problem. There is no better feeling for me than scoring goals.

“I am so happy and I feel like I can do everything. My confidence goes higher, which I love.

“But right now, even if I don’t score. If I can assist, anything, that can make the team win then I will be happy with that.”

A flying start at Fir Park would pile the pressure on the three other teams still realistically catchable for Saints.

“We need to stick together and help each other,” said Sidibeh. “If we do that, we can win matches.

“We need to have a great start to the game, then control it.

“We got a good start in the game last year at Motherwell and we hope to do the same.

“I am ready for these last five games.”