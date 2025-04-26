St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has admitted his team will probably have to win their last four games to avoid automatic relegation from the Premiership.

The Perth team failed to get the victory they craved to open the post-split phase of the campaign with a bang, going down to a 3-2 defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park.

Valakari’s side took the lead through top scorer, Makenzie Kirk, and Elliot Watt grabbed the last goal of the game midway through the second half.

But a 30-second Motherwell double towards the end of the first period defined this match, with another one conceded soon after the break.

Ross County are now the only team Saints have left in their sights – but they are six points in the distance.

Valakari isn’t throwing in the towel, however he knows his side may need a 100% record to finish 11th.

“We were in a difficult situation before the match and now we’re in an even more difficult situation,” said the Finn.

“We need some other results to go our way.

“But the key thing is still that we need to win our own matches.

“If we can’t do that, it’s goodbye.

“I would say that we need to win all four almost – and the next two are at home.

“There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves.

“The heads were not down after the game. The players were very upbeat.

“We don’t have any other choice.

“The fight is still on.

“Straight away we have started our road to our next home match.”

‘Black’ spell

Reflecting on the match, Valakari said: “We started well and the goal was a very good one.

“But that’s the story of our season.

“It’s difficult to win when you concede three goals, especially in a short period like that.

“You can’t have these black five minutes that we have.

“I have to say, I thought our left side of Taylor Steven and Josh McPake were very good.

“They have been training well, and I’m so pleased they played a good game.

“Elliot Watt hadn’t been playing much but he has been training well too and waiting for his moment.”

A defence decimated by injuries was exposed at times, particularly on the Saints right and through the middle.

“I feel for my players,” said Valakari.

“Football would be too easy if you could change your backline and be solid. It doesn’t work that way.

“Sven (Sprangler) and Sam (Curtis) were playing in different positions, so were Taylor and Duke (Stephen Duke-McKenna).

“They gave everything.

“Motherwell attacked with power. Their strikers played very well.

“We were pushing for a third goal at the end, but it didn’t happen.”

Fast start

Saints got off to the perfect start and scored a superb team goal just six minutes into the contest.

Graham Carey floated a ball down the left for McPake to chase.

The winger, making his first Premiership start for the Perth team, drove into the box and cut the ball back for Kirk who steered his shot high into the net.

The two Motherwell goals near the end of the first half were both ugly from a Saints’ perspective.

Callum Slattery’s run from midfield wasn’t picked up and he gave Andy Fisher no chance with a shot from the edge of the box.

Then, less than a minute later, the visitors’ defence was all over the place before a Johnny Koutroumbis shot found the net via Sprangler.

The poor defending continued into the second half when Duke-McKenna was tackled on the edge of his own box by Dom Thompson and Tom Sparrow was presented with a simple finish from six yards out.

Things did improve from here, with Saints at least mounting some sustained pressure.

And they pulled a goal back when substitute Watt scored from just outside the box on 68 minutes.

Much like at Tannadice, there were plenty of balls sent into danger area towards the end of the match but the conclusion was the same as in Dundee.

The gap to second bottom is now six points and there are only four games left to bridge it.