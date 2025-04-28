Josh McPake believes St Johnstone’s fringe men can help the Perth club in their bid to make a relegation great escape.

Saints are now six points adrift of the Premiership play-off position with just four games left, having been beaten 3-2 by Motherwell at the weekend.

McPake made his first league start for the McDiarmid Park side, producing two assists and an impressive all-round display wide on the left.

Midfielder Elliot Watt scored Saints’ second goal after coming off the bench, while youngster Taylor Steven looked the part at wing-back then full-back.

“Obviously I’d much rather we won as a team,” said McPake.

“That’s far more important than looking at my own performance.

“I’ve been ready all season for my chance and I’m just glad that the gaffer threw me in.

“Of course, it’s been disappointing not to start before this. But that’s football.

“You need to be ready for your chance, whenever that might come.

“Hopefully I’ve shown the manager what I’m capable of for the games left.

“I’ve been living right, and, in training, I’ve made sure I’ve been at it every day.”

The former Rangers forward added: “Elliot scored a good goal today.

“I thought he did really well.

“Like myself, some of the other players on the fringes have been waiting for that opportunity.”

Luck will turn

McPake remains confident that Saints’ fortunes will turn over the next couple of weeks, despite the fact they were punished again on Saturday for defensive lapses.

“I thought the lads kept going until the very end out there,” he said.

“We threw everything at it, but it just wasn’t enough.

“We lost the two goals in quick succession and then you can’t be coming out after half-time and concede like we did.

“That wasn’t good enough.

“Now we’ve got four very, very big games coming up.

“We’ll recover, train well and go again.

“We’re obviously gutted about today but we’re looking to win every game.

“I see what we do in training.

“I’m a great believer that if you do everything right, the way we have as a squad every day, luck will turn your way.

“We’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb but we’ve still got belief we can do it.”