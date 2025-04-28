Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh McPake: St Johnstone fringe men can help Premiership survival fight

The winger was Saints' best player in the weekend defeat to Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
Josh McPake trying to hold off a Motherwell defender. Image: SNS.
Josh McPake will fight until the end. Image: SNS.

Josh McPake believes St Johnstone’s fringe men can help the Perth club in their bid to make a relegation great escape.

Saints are now six points adrift of the Premiership play-off position with just four games left, having been beaten 3-2 by Motherwell at the weekend.

McPake made his first league start for the McDiarmid Park side, producing two assists and an impressive all-round display wide on the left.

Midfielder Elliot Watt scored Saints’ second goal after coming off the bench, while youngster Taylor Steven looked the part at wing-back then full-back.

“Obviously I’d much rather we won as a team,” said McPake.

“That’s far more important than looking at my own performance.

“I’ve been ready all season for my chance and I’m just glad that the gaffer threw me in.

“Of course, it’s been disappointing not to start before this. But that’s football.

“You need to be ready for your chance, whenever that might come.

“Hopefully I’ve shown the manager what I’m capable of for the games left.

“I’ve been living right, and, in training, I’ve made sure I’ve been at it every day.”

Elliot Watt scores to make it 3-2.
Elliot Watt scores to make it 3-2. Image: SNS.

The former Rangers forward added: “Elliot scored a good goal today.

“I thought he did really well.

“Like myself, some of the other players on the fringes have been waiting for that opportunity.”

Luck will turn

McPake remains confident that Saints’ fortunes will turn over the next couple of weeks, despite the fact they were punished again on Saturday for defensive lapses.

“I thought the lads kept going until the very end out there,” he said.

“We threw everything at it, but it just wasn’t enough.

“We lost the two goals in quick succession and then you can’t be coming out after half-time and concede like we did.

“That wasn’t good enough.

“Now we’ve got four very, very big games coming up.

“We’ll recover, train well and go again.

“We’re obviously gutted about today but we’re looking to win every game.

“I see what we do in training.

“I’m a great believer that if you do everything right, the way we have as a squad every day, luck will turn your way.

“We’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb but we’ve still got belief we can do it.”

