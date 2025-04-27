Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tony Watt reveals stick from St Johnstone fans got him ‘riled up’ and gives Dundee United to Motherwell update

The former Perth player helped defeat his old team at the weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Tony Watt chases a through ball.
Tony Watt rolled back the years against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Tony Watt has revealed that stick from St Johnstone fans gave him a spark to help Motherwell secure the win that has sent the Perth club closer to relegation from the Premiership.

With Saints 1-0 up, the street-wise striker took on the role of panto villain in the penalty box in front of the travelling supporters.

Not long after, the former McDiarmid Park player had a hand in two quick-fire goals for the hosts.

The 31-year-old didn’t manage to add to his meagre total of one goal for the season by finding the net himself.

But the home fans appreciated the part he played in securing Motherwell the victory that eases any fears of being dragged into the battle at the bottom of the table, with Saints now even stronger favourites to go straight down.

“It’s a while since I had a standing ovation!” Watt joked. “It was good.

“I think it only took the St Johnstone fans to call me the ‘W’ word for me to get riled up.

“Look, I’m enjoying my football here.

“It’s been a tough, slow season in terms of starts but I feel like I’m getting there.”

Next season

Watt is on loan from Dundee United, with no prospect of him returning to Tannadice.

He would love to stay at Motherwell.

“I showed my availability in terms of fitness this season,” said Watt. “It’s just adding numbers.

“I do think I’ve been really unlucky in front of goal but that’s normal.

“I think Motherwell have first refusal. They took me back this season when I was in a bit of a predicament with Dundee United.

Dundee United's Tony Watt in action against Brechin.
Tony Watt is still a Dundee United player. Image: SNS

“I need to wait until the club come to me and say ‘you’re here’ or ‘you’re there’.

“I’ll respect whatever decision they make because they’ve been brilliant this year and brought me back to a happy place after a difficult summer.

“Now I am smiling, playing my football and working hard.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari at full-time after his team lost to Motherwell.
5 St Johnstone talking points: The big Simo Valakari problem which looks unfixable
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to win all 4 games to stay up after…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, before a game against Hearts.
Adama Sidibeh wants to be St Johnstone's survival hero again
A close-up picture of Drey Wright after a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals contrasting injury news for Drey Wright and Zach…
Simo Valakari celebrates after St Johnstone beat Celtic in the league.
ERIC NICOLSON: How St Johnstone can upset the odds again
Raith Rovers' on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae.
St Johnstone's Josh Rae top of Championship stats with Raith Rovers but focused on…
Sam Curtis has had a taste of what it's like to come up against Uche Ikpeazu.
Sam Curtis: St Johnstone team-mate nearly pulled my arm out of its socket!
Livingston fans on the pitch after their team stayed up in 2005.
St Johnstone post-split: The historic drama that offers hope - including Dundee's 2005 Livingston…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari smiling before St Johnstone played Celtic.
Simo Valakari offers thoughts on St Johnstone survival points target
A close-up picture of St Johnstone captain, Nicky Clark.
Nicky Clark says coaching kids with Liam Gordon gives him extra insight into what…

Conversation