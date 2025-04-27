Tony Watt has revealed that stick from St Johnstone fans gave him a spark to help Motherwell secure the win that has sent the Perth club closer to relegation from the Premiership.

With Saints 1-0 up, the street-wise striker took on the role of panto villain in the penalty box in front of the travelling supporters.

Not long after, the former McDiarmid Park player had a hand in two quick-fire goals for the hosts.

The 31-year-old didn’t manage to add to his meagre total of one goal for the season by finding the net himself.

But the home fans appreciated the part he played in securing Motherwell the victory that eases any fears of being dragged into the battle at the bottom of the table, with Saints now even stronger favourites to go straight down.

“It’s a while since I had a standing ovation!” Watt joked. “It was good.

“I think it only took the St Johnstone fans to call me the ‘W’ word for me to get riled up.

“Look, I’m enjoying my football here.

“It’s been a tough, slow season in terms of starts but I feel like I’m getting there.”

Next season

Watt is on loan from Dundee United, with no prospect of him returning to Tannadice.

He would love to stay at Motherwell.

“I showed my availability in terms of fitness this season,” said Watt. “It’s just adding numbers.

“I do think I’ve been really unlucky in front of goal but that’s normal.

“I think Motherwell have first refusal. They took me back this season when I was in a bit of a predicament with Dundee United.

“I need to wait until the club come to me and say ‘you’re here’ or ‘you’re there’.

“I’ll respect whatever decision they make because they’ve been brilliant this year and brought me back to a happy place after a difficult summer.

“Now I am smiling, playing my football and working hard.”