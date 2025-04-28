Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari admits his St Johnstone team have ‘stretched patience’ of fans

The Perth club have two home games coming up.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari looks exasperated on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has admitted that his team have “stretched the patience” of the Perth fanbase.

But even though the post-split phase of the season got off to a losing start and the margin for error is almost non-existent, the Finn is adamant that there is still life in their Premiership survival battle.

Valakari believes it might take four wins from four to stay up, following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Motherwell.

Saints have two home games coming up.

And beating Kilmarnock may even give them the chance of going above Ross County when those two sides clash at McDiarmid Park in the second of them.

“I know we are stretching the patience of our fans by far,” said Valakari. “But it’s not over.

“It wasn’t the start to the split we wanted, and we are now in a situation where we need help off other teams around us.

“From our point of view we can only take the next game. We have two at home coming up now.

“We have put ourselves in a more difficult position, but we’re not hiding.

A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari isn’t giving up. Image: SNS.

“There’s no hiding from the criticism. We take it and we’ll be ready for this weekend.

“We need the fans. It’s our job on the field to get our supporters fired up.

“They saw in the second half against Motherwell with the way we kept pushing to the end that the fight is there.

“Sometimes the things we’re doing haven’t been good enough – the fans understand that – but they can see the fight is there.

“Hopefully this weekend the fans will be there, making a good atmosphere and pushing the team.

“The fight continues.”

Impact from the fringes

Fringe players like Taylor Steven, Josh McPake and Elliot Watt caught Valakari’s eye on Saturday.

All will be in contention to start against Kilmarnock, while more game-time for Uche Ikpeazu is to be expected.

“Taylor and Josh were very good down our left-hand side,” said Valakari. “Elliot Watt as well.

“He has been patient – a lot of training trying to show what he can do and he did that when he came on.

Elliot Watt scores to make it 3-2.
Elliot Watt scores to make it 3-2. Image: SNS.

“That was the way to show the manager you should be playing.

“It’s important to have the 11 players playing and the others ready to play.

“Getting Uche back, we have all seen now how he change the dimension of our game.

“But with Uche, we still have a bit to learn – you can’t always go straight to him with a long ball.

“We need to get a little bit closer in these moments.”

