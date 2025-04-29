Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zach Mitchell returns to Charlton as St Johnstone wait for word whether he can play again this season

The centre-back has a hamstring injury.

By Eric Nicolson
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
On-loan St Johnstone defender, Zach Mitchell. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, will soon learn if there’s any chance of defender, Zach Mitchell, playing for him again this season.

Mitchell has returned to his parent club, Charlton Athletic, where the centre-back’s hamstring injury will be assessed.

The 20-year-old’s absence has been a big blow to Saints’ hopes of staying the Premiership, with a makeshift backline toiling against Motherwell on Saturday.

However, Valakari fully accepts that the McDiarmid Park side’s relegation battle won’t be at the front of the Charlton medical staff’s minds when they decide whether Mitchell can make a push to return before the season concludes.

“Zach has gone back down to Charlton as we planned,” the Finn reported. “So they will assess him now.

“We are just waiting to hear what is happening.

“They will look at him, how he’s progressing, and make a decision.

Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell was taken off injured before the interval at Tannadice. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“Charlton will make their decision based on what they think is best for Zach and they won’t take any risks with him.

“When you sign a loan player you know how this works, so we just have to be patient and see what Charlton decide.

“If it was one of our players on loan at another club, we would be doing the same. It’s normal.

“Charlton will be looking at Zach’s career for next season so that will be a big part of their decision. We just have to wait and see what they think.”

Worst crisis ever

Mitchell would strengthen the team at either centre-half or full-back, two positions Saints are threadbare in.

Valakari said: “Is this the worst I have experienced with injuries, defensively?

“Yes, of course. Especially with our situation.

“But there is nothing we can do about it other than come together and work hard on getting everyone familiar with their positions.

“It is new to players, but we are doing everything in training to give them as many experiences as we can.

“Training is planned so that defenders are exposed to all different situations because that is the only way to learn.

“We have to do that as quickly as possible and fix as much as we can in a short space of time, becoming more solid.

“Of course, in matches things happen that you can’t totally plan for, so you are relying on people stepping up.

“It’s about giving them as much information about the opponents as you can and also preparing them in training for what is likely to happen.

“Everyone is trying their best.

“They are all working hard and are desperate to do well for the team and the club.”

Strong backline needed

After taking over from Craig Levein, Valakari immediately identified central defence as the area most in need attention – and free agent, Bozo Mikulic, was his first signing.

Mitchell and Daniels Balodis were added to the squad in January, with the latter now the last and only centre-back left standing.

From the end of January to the start of April, Saints had six clean sheets in 10 games.

“Every successful team is built on having a solid defence and that mostly comes from the experience of playing together,” said Valakari.

“You see Dundee United, Hibs, Celtic – they all have a strong backline and that is the foundation of being successful, especially in this league.

“We have a lot of problems and it has made our situation difficult. But we will find solutions.

Daniels Balodis crouches and contemplates defeat at full-time.
Daniels Balodis after St Johnstone lost to Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“There are four games more to fight so we can’t think about anything other than Kilmarnock this weekend and finding a way to win.

“We can’t think about the last match.

“It all has to be about Saturday and trying to find the keys to getting three points.

“All our effort is on trying to maximise our chances against Killie.

“After that, we will see where we are, which players are available for the next match and then start planning for that one.”

