Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Simo Valakari: Why Josh McPake is no longer a St Johnstone one-trick pony

The former Rangers man was one of Saints' best players at Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone forward, Josh McPake, coming out of the tunnel at St Mirren.
St Johnstone forward, Josh McPake. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has revealed the lightbulb moment that has transformed Josh McPake from a “one-trick pony” to a first team game-changer.

The summer signing had to wait until the end of April for his first Premiership start.

McPake certainly seized his big chance, producing two assists in the narrow defeat at Motherwell.

Valakari has worked hard with the former Rangers academy player behind the scenes, with a specific objective in mind.

And the Perth boss believes a penny has dropped.

“We all know Josh’s attacking talent and that he was a youth prodigy,” said Valakari.

“He has found it difficult to break into adult football and yes, in January we looked at options for him to go and play games because he needs to do that.

“There was nothing suitable, so he decided to stay here and fight for his place.

“Things are starting to work for him now.

“One day in training I saw him work out that he should be running in behind defenders.

“Now he has learned that’s what he should be doing, it’s not like he’s a one-trick pony any more who wants the ball at his feet and to come inside all the time to take people on.

“He’s learned something that is really beneficial to him, realising that sometimes being more simple and getting in behind is more dangerous.”

Josh McPake trying to hold off a Motherwell defender. Image: SNS.
Josh McPake. Image: SNS.

Valakari added: “Before, it was a case of playing on instinct and always thinking: ‘Give me the ball and I will try to do something’.

“In a lot of ways, he still played like he was in youth football where he could take on a few players and make things happen.

“I spoke to him about simplifying his game, and how he needs to do things which suit his strengths.

“He has been working relentlessly in training, and it has made a difference.

“Look at our two goals against Motherwell.

“The first one came from a very good run in behind from Josh.

“For the second one, Josh received the ball to feet outside, he saw two defenders come to him so realised there was a player spare, looked up, picked out Elliot Watt and he scored.

“Those were very good footballing decisions and real progress for Josh.”

Left-side lesson

Like McPake, Taylor Steven got his first top-flight start at Fir Park.

Also like McPake, he took it.

Valakari has been preaching a message of sticking to the game-plan.

And the two left-sided players set an example he wants to see followed.

“What I also liked with Josh and Taylor was everything was systematic,” said Valakari.

Josh McPake and Taylor Steven.
Josh McPake and Taylor Steven. Image: SNS.

“They kept doing the right things over and over.

“It wasn’t a case of doing something once then deciding to do something else.

“They stuck to what they were asked to do.

“That’s what we need, that repetition to our play.

“Look at Celtic, this is what they do. They keep going and going and going because they know if they do the right things enough times it will work.

“Nothing works every single time, but when it doesn’t work once you don’t stop – you keep going.

“Too often we have seen something not work once or twice then changed it to something else.

“That’s when our game has become too chaotic and that doesn’t suit us.

“Too often we have tried to sort situations individually and in football when that happens things tend to go wrong.

“I am a big believer in repetition.

“Do the things we have been working on and you will get the rewards for it in the end.”

Conversation