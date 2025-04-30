St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has revealed the lightbulb moment that has transformed Josh McPake from a “one-trick pony” to a first team game-changer.

The summer signing had to wait until the end of April for his first Premiership start.

McPake certainly seized his big chance, producing two assists in the narrow defeat at Motherwell.

Valakari has worked hard with the former Rangers academy player behind the scenes, with a specific objective in mind.

And the Perth boss believes a penny has dropped.

“We all know Josh’s attacking talent and that he was a youth prodigy,” said Valakari.

“He has found it difficult to break into adult football and yes, in January we looked at options for him to go and play games because he needs to do that.

“There was nothing suitable, so he decided to stay here and fight for his place.

“Things are starting to work for him now.

“One day in training I saw him work out that he should be running in behind defenders.

“Now he has learned that’s what he should be doing, it’s not like he’s a one-trick pony any more who wants the ball at his feet and to come inside all the time to take people on.

“He’s learned something that is really beneficial to him, realising that sometimes being more simple and getting in behind is more dangerous.”

Valakari added: “Before, it was a case of playing on instinct and always thinking: ‘Give me the ball and I will try to do something’.

“In a lot of ways, he still played like he was in youth football where he could take on a few players and make things happen.

“I spoke to him about simplifying his game, and how he needs to do things which suit his strengths.

“He has been working relentlessly in training, and it has made a difference.

“Look at our two goals against Motherwell.

“The first one came from a very good run in behind from Josh.

“For the second one, Josh received the ball to feet outside, he saw two defenders come to him so realised there was a player spare, looked up, picked out Elliot Watt and he scored.

“Those were very good footballing decisions and real progress for Josh.”

Left-side lesson

Like McPake, Taylor Steven got his first top-flight start at Fir Park.

Also like McPake, he took it.

Valakari has been preaching a message of sticking to the game-plan.

And the two left-sided players set an example he wants to see followed.

“What I also liked with Josh and Taylor was everything was systematic,” said Valakari.

“They kept doing the right things over and over.

“It wasn’t a case of doing something once then deciding to do something else.

“They stuck to what they were asked to do.

“That’s what we need, that repetition to our play.

“Look at Celtic, this is what they do. They keep going and going and going because they know if they do the right things enough times it will work.

“Nothing works every single time, but when it doesn’t work once you don’t stop – you keep going.

“Too often we have seen something not work once or twice then changed it to something else.

“That’s when our game has become too chaotic and that doesn’t suit us.

“Too often we have tried to sort situations individually and in football when that happens things tend to go wrong.

“I am a big believer in repetition.

“Do the things we have been working on and you will get the rewards for it in the end.”