Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives thoughts on Fran Franczak recall

The teenager was back in the match-day squad at Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
A smiling Fran Franczak with his hands on his head.
Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Fringe players have stepped up to help the St Johnstone Premiership survival cause of late.

And Perth boss, Simo Valakari, has opened the door for another one.

Taylor Steven and Josh McPake were two Saints’ best performers in the recent 3-2 defeat at Motherwell, with Elliot Watt and Uche Ikpeazu also helping to turn the game in their favour off the bench.

Youngster, Franczak, returned to Valakari’s match-day squad at Fir Park.

And the 17-year-old is in the manager’s thoughts for his first appearance in over three months when Kilmarnock visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

“Fran is back fit again,” said Valakari.

“It has been a tough season for him.

Fran Franczak battles with Hibernian's Nicky Cadden.
Fran Franczak battles with Hibernian’s Nicky Cadden. Image: SNS.

“He was pushing his way back into the team around Christmas time, played very well against Celtic and Hibs, then was going to start against Dundee.

“But he picked up the injury and that kept him out.

“We brought new players in, he dropped a little bit back then got injured again.

“But he is pushing again and is in my thoughts.

“I don’t have any doubts about putting Fran on if we need him because he’s ready to go.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders
St Johnstone forward, Josh McPake, coming out of the tunnel at St Mirren.
Simo Valakari: Why Josh McPake is no longer a St Johnstone one-trick pony
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell returns to Charlton as St Johnstone wait for word whether he can…
Simo Valakari looks exasperated on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari admits his St Johnstone team have 'stretched patience' of fans
Josh McPake trying to hold off a Motherwell defender. Image: SNS.
Josh McPake: St Johnstone fringe men can help Premiership survival fight
Tony Watt chases a through ball.
Tony Watt reveals stick from St Johnstone fans got him 'riled up' as he…
2
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari at full-time after his team lost to Motherwell.
5 St Johnstone talking points: The big Simo Valakari problem which looks unfixable
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to win all 4 games to stay up after…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, before a game against Hearts.
Adama Sidibeh wants to be St Johnstone's survival hero again
A close-up picture of Drey Wright after a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals contrasting injury news for Drey Wright and Zach…

Conversation