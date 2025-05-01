Fringe players have stepped up to help the St Johnstone Premiership survival cause of late.

And Perth boss, Simo Valakari, has opened the door for another one.

Taylor Steven and Josh McPake were two Saints’ best performers in the recent 3-2 defeat at Motherwell, with Elliot Watt and Uche Ikpeazu also helping to turn the game in their favour off the bench.

Youngster, Franczak, returned to Valakari’s match-day squad at Fir Park.

And the 17-year-old is in the manager’s thoughts for his first appearance in over three months when Kilmarnock visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

“Fran is back fit again,” said Valakari.

“It has been a tough season for him.

“He was pushing his way back into the team around Christmas time, played very well against Celtic and Hibs, then was going to start against Dundee.

“But he picked up the injury and that kept him out.

“We brought new players in, he dropped a little bit back then got injured again.

“But he is pushing again and is in my thoughts.

“I don’t have any doubts about putting Fran on if we need him because he’s ready to go.”