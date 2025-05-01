Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on how Elliot Watt can continue resurgence against Kilmarnock

The on-loan midfielder took his chance at Motherwell and will now want more game-time.

By Eric Nicolson
Elliot Watt applauds the St Johnstone fans after the defeat to Motherwell.
Elliot Watt. Image: SNS.

Elliot Watt hasn’t hidden his St Johnstone frustrations from head coach, Simo Valakari.

Conversations instigated by the on-loan midfielder about his prospects of a return to the Perth team, and what he needs to do to make that happen, have been frequent.

And the former Scotland under-21 international backed up the words with actions last weekend, when he impressed and scored as a second half substitute at Motherwell.

Watt was starved of game-time for two months following his previous appearance against Hearts in February.

In the match before that, a mistake on the edge of Saints’ box at Kilmarnock set the ball rolling for a convincing defeat in Ayrshire.

With a reverse fixture against Derek McInnes’ men up next for the McDiarmid Park side, Watt will be highly motivated to showcase his adaptation to Scottish football if given the opportunity.

“Elliot has been coming to see me a lot,” said Valakari.

“He has been very frustrated.

“As I said straight after the (Motherwell) game, that’s the best way to change the manager’s mind – play the way he did.

“I’ve always said that I’m very happy to change my opinion of a player.

“It works both ways.

“They can only change my opinion through their actions.

“It’s not been easy for Elliot, but he has kept his head down.

“The opportunity came, and he grabbed it with both hands.”

Elliot Watt scores to make it 3-2.
Elliot Watt scores to make it 3-2. Image: SNS.

Valakari believes there will be a sharp opposition style contrast Watt and his Saints team-mates will have to deal with on Saturday.

“Every game is different,” he said. “In the Motherwell game, when Elliot came on there was a lot of space to play.

“It won’t be the same against Kilmarnock.

“Their press will be more man to man orientated.

“We will need to be really good with the ball.

“And, of course, we need to learn from the last time we played Kilmarnock.

“It wasn’t just about Elliot what happened there.

“Everybody needs to be aware that the pressure will come.

“One pass and they will go and press.”

Man v man

Valakari added: “Kilmarnock are a balanced team.

“If we play an up and down game against them it will be difficult because they are very strong in this type of game.

“Ross County actually played a good first half (before losing 2-0 last weekend).

“But Kilmarnock can score from nothing.

“Their forwards have very good movement, so we need to be switched on all the time.

Liam Polworth opening the scoring for Kilmarnock after Elliot Watt lost possession for St Johnstone.
Liam Polworth opened the scoring for Kilmarnock after Elliot Watt lost possession for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“And when you come up against a man-orientated press, sometimes you need to go over it.

“That means positioning yourself well for it and then fighting for second balls.

“Win those and it gets you up the pitch and makes it more difficult for them going man v man.

“Against Celtic we went man v man – and showed that if you do it well, even for the top teams it is hard to break it.

“We need to be very good with the football ABCs.”

Conversation