St Johnstone flop becomes English non-league title hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

St Johnstone flop becomes English non-league title hero

A former Perth striker scored a crucial goal on the final day of the season in the National League South.

By Eric Nicolson
Truro City players celebrate their title triumph.
Truro City players celebrate their title triumph. Image: Shutterstock.

Luke Jephcott endured a footballing nightmare at St Johnstone.

And, after the former Perth striker’s career descended even further in Wales, the 25-year-old has bounced back to become a promotion hero in the SIXTH tier of English football.

Jephcott was signed by Steven MacLean in the summer of 2023, having built a reputation as a reliable goalscorer at Plymouth Argyle.

He made a promising League Cup debut at Alloa but his lack of a pre-season became more exposed when the Premiership got underway.

Luke Jephcott in action for St Johnstone.
Luke Jephcott left St Johnstone for Newport County. Image: SNS.

Jephcott made one only three starts in the league, the last of those away to Hearts in November.

MacLean’s successor, Craig Levein, didn’t see a future for him at McDiarmid Park and a permanent transfer to Newport County was agreed in the January window.

Levein said: “Jephcott, for me, was a player who you need when you’re dominating games and gets loads of chances.

“Because the best part of his game is finishing. He just doesn’t fit with what we need right at this moment in time.

“If we were dominating games, staying in the opposition half and creating chances then he’s one you’d want in the squad.”

Struggles in Wales

Life didn’t improve in EFL League Two, however.

Jephcott played 16 games for Newport in the second half of the 2023/24 season, then another 16 during the current campaign.

He still couldn’t get on the scoresheet and dropped into the National League South in February with Truro City.

Jephcott found the net at the first time of asking and has gone on to help Truro secure a dramatic last-day title triumph on goal difference (three goals better than Torquay United), grabbing the opener in a 5-2 victory over St Albans City.

Luke Jephcott celebrates scoring a goal for Truro City.
Luke Jephcott got back on the goal trail in Cornwall. Image: Shutterstock.

They have become the first club from Cornwall to reach the National League, the division just below the EFL.

Jephcott, who scored five goals in 14 starts, still has a year left on his contract with Newport.

More from St Johnstone FC

A smiling Fran Franczak with his hands on his head.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives thoughts on Fran Franczak recall
Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders
St Johnstone forward, Josh McPake, coming out of the tunnel at St Mirren.
Simo Valakari: Why Josh McPake is no longer a St Johnstone one-trick pony
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell returns to Charlton as St Johnstone wait for word whether he can…
Simo Valakari looks exasperated on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari admits his St Johnstone team have 'stretched patience' of fans
Josh McPake trying to hold off a Motherwell defender. Image: SNS.
Josh McPake: St Johnstone fringe men can help Premiership survival fight
Tony Watt chases a through ball.
Tony Watt reveals stick from St Johnstone fans got him 'riled up' as he…
2
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari at full-time after his team lost to Motherwell.
5 St Johnstone talking points: The big Simo Valakari problem which looks unfixable
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to win all 4 games to stay up after…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, before a game against Hearts.
Adama Sidibeh wants to be St Johnstone's survival hero again

Conversation