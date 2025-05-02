St Johnstone face a bigger test of mind than body in their do or die clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday, according to Simo Valakari.

The Perth side need a win to keep their hopes of staying in the Premiership alive, with 11th-placed Ross County visiting next weekend in the second part of a McDiarmid Park double-header.

Valakari is limited in what he can do to patch-up a defence decimated by injuries.

But one thing firmly in Saints’ control is making sure they aren’t inhibited by the high stakes.

“Of course, the pressure is there,” said Valakari.

“The players and coaches feel the obligation that we need to win this game.

“But everyone on the outside – even more than before – thinks we are down.

“I want the boys to show how good they can be.

“Yes, it’s our last chance but there’s no point making it heavier for us than it has to be.

“When we play at our level, we are a good team.

“Now it is all about the mental state of my players and the character.”

Uche to start?

Comeback striker, Uche Ikpeazu, got 15 minutes off the bench against Celtic a fortnight ago and over half-an-hour of game-time in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell last weekend.

The former Hearts forward is now a contender to start.

“When you come back after such a long time your body feels aches and pains,” said Valakari.

“But the knee is fine.

“Uche will push through those aches and pains and it’s just a case of judging how many minutes he can give us.

“One option is you start him and see how long he lasts.

“The other option is, like the last two weeks, we see how the game is, and we bring him off the bench.

“Let’s see.

“I would have no doubts about starting him because he would give everything.”