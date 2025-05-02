Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari wants right mindset for win or bust Kilmarnock clash

The margin for error has shrunk after last weekend's defeat to Motherwell.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari isn't giving up. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone face a bigger test of mind than body in their do or die clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday, according to Simo Valakari.

The Perth side need a win to keep their hopes of staying in the Premiership alive, with 11th-placed Ross County visiting next weekend in the second part of a McDiarmid Park double-header.

Valakari is limited in what he can do to patch-up a defence decimated by injuries.

But one thing firmly in Saints’ control is making sure they aren’t inhibited by the high stakes.

“Of course, the pressure is there,” said Valakari.

“The players and coaches feel the obligation that we need to win this game.

“But everyone on the outside – even more than before – thinks we are down.

“I want the boys to show how good they can be.

“Yes, it’s our last chance but there’s no point making it heavier for us than it has to be.

“When we play at our level, we are a good team.

“Now it is all about the mental state of my players and the character.”

Uche to start?

Comeback striker, Uche Ikpeazu, got 15 minutes off the bench against Celtic a fortnight ago and over half-an-hour of game-time in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell last weekend.

The former Hearts forward is now a contender to start.

“When you come back after such a long time your body feels aches and pains,” said Valakari.

“But the knee is fine.

Uche Ikpeazu holds off two Motherwell defenders.
Uche Ikpeazu in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“Uche will push through those aches and pains and it’s just a case of judging how many minutes he can give us.

“One option is you start him and see how long he lasts.

“The other option is, like the last two weeks, we see how the game is, and we bring him off the bench.

“Let’s see.

“I would have no doubts about starting him because he would give everything.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Elliot Watt applauds the St Johnstone fans after the defeat to Motherwell.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on how Elliot Watt can continue resurgence against Kilmarnock
Derek McInnes during a Kilmarnock press conference.
Derek McInnes: St Johnstone still have a 'real chance' of staying up
Truro City players celebrate their title triumph.
St Johnstone flop becomes English non-league title hero
A smiling Fran Franczak with his hands on his head.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives thoughts on Fran Franczak recall
Alex Ferguson, Josh Rae and Luke Graham
8 Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone lower league loanees facing nerve-shredding last-day deciders
St Johnstone forward, Josh McPake, coming out of the tunnel at St Mirren.
Simo Valakari: Why Josh McPake is no longer a St Johnstone one-trick pony
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell returns to Charlton as St Johnstone wait for word whether he can…
Simo Valakari looks exasperated on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari admits his St Johnstone team have 'stretched patience' of fans
Josh McPake trying to hold off a Motherwell defender. Image: SNS.
Josh McPake: St Johnstone fringe men can help Premiership survival fight
Tony Watt chases a through ball.
Tony Watt reveals stick from St Johnstone fans got him 'riled up' as he…
2

Conversation