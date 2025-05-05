Sven Sprangler contemplates biggest game with St Johnstone

Sven Sprangler is well aware of the enormity of the task facing St Johnstone.

And he is well aware of the enormity of the stakes when Ross County visit McDiarmid Park next weekend.

Bottom v second bottom is a win or bust fixture for the Perth side, who are six points adrift with just nine points left to play for.

The Saints captain is confident his team can summon up a performance fitting of the occasion, despite the fact that they fell to another crushing defeat against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

“We are really disappointed,” he said.

“It’s tough, but what can we do?

“We have to keep pushing until the end of the line.

“It’s still positive that there are still opportunities for us. From these three games, we have to win every single one.

“When you lose a game it is always frustrating, but it feels it is even more frustrating in this situation we are in.

“We lost, we recover, we go again and there is no other choice. There are only small margins.

“We know what we have to do – win all our three games.”

Biggest game?

Sprangler, in his second season with Saints, added: “This could be the biggest game I’ve played since coming to Scotland.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s just a football game.

“The pressure is from the outside. We know what we need to do.

“We will prepare well and do everything to get the win.”

Sprangler was deployed at right-back at the weekend, the third starting position he has filled this season.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play,” said the Austrian. “I am doing everything for the team.

“It’s a huge trust from the gaffer that he plays me in different positions.

“I want to give him everything back and also do it for the club.

“It is what it is. I don’t mind it as long as I can help the team.”