St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari NOT interested in HJK Helsinki job and is committed to long-term Perth project

The 52-year-old is on the shortlist for a vacancy that has cropped up in his homeland.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has no interest in becoming the next manager of HJK in Finland.

It has been reported in Valakari’s homeland that the Helsinki club have identified him as a leading candidate to replace Toni Korkeakunnas, who has been sacked just five games into their season.

Saints are clinging onto their Premiership status by their fingernails after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

But Courier Sport understands Valakari is totally committed to his job at McDiarmid Park.

When he was appointed at Craig Levein’s successor, he knew that turning the ship around would be a big task.

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari looking frustrated on the touchline.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari during the defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Injuries in defence have piled up for Saints at the worst possible time, with midfielders and forwards tasked with plugging gaps.

Beating Ross County next weekend would keep the great escape dream alive.

However, Valakari, is committed to the long-term project sold to him by new owner, Adam Webb, who has backed him to stay in post whatever the outcome of the relegation battle, and won’t entertain a return to Finland.

