St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson’s injury curse has struck again in America.

The 26-year-old joined Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan in February, having not made a single appearance under Simo Valakari.

Before the Finn took over from Craig Levein, MacPherson’s Perth career had been dogged by injury.

He had to undergo surgery to his groin and thigh and twice dislocated his shoulder.

After making a promising start to his spell in Florida, MacPherson was taken off at half-time of a cup game a week ago, with a shoulder issue again the problem.

Tampa Bay, who sacked former Dundee United manager, Robbie Neilson, recently, were back in league action on Saturday but MacPherson wasn’t in the squad which drew 1-1 with Birmingham Legion.

His loan deal in Tampa runs out at the end of this month and there is no prospect of Valakari seeking to extend his Saints contract, as Levein did last summer.