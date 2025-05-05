Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson’s injury curse strikes again in America

The former St Mirren player is on loan with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

By Eric Nicolson
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson’s injury curse has struck again in America.

The 26-year-old joined Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan in February, having not made a single appearance under Simo Valakari.

Before the Finn took over from Craig Levein, MacPherson’s Perth career had been dogged by injury.

He had to undergo surgery to his groin and thigh and twice dislocated his shoulder.

Cammy MacPherson in action for Saints against Aberdeen.
Cammy MacPherson (right) in action for Saints against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

After making a promising start to his spell in Florida, MacPherson was taken off at half-time of a cup game a week ago, with a shoulder issue again the problem.

Tampa Bay, who sacked former Dundee United manager, Robbie Neilson, recently, were back in league action on Saturday but MacPherson wasn’t in the squad which drew 1-1 with Birmingham Legion.

His loan deal in Tampa runs out at the end of this month and there is no prospect of Valakari seeking to extend his Saints contract, as Levein did last summer.

