Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Zach Mitchell gets Charlton fitness test as St Johnstone boss gives thoughts on Sam McClelland’s future

One centre-back has a chance of playing again while the other is out of contract in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
Zach Mitchell warming up for a game.
Zach Mitchell. Image: SNS.

Zach Mitchell will undergo a Charlton fitness test to determine whether the on-loan St Johnstone defender can return to Perth for Saturday’s win or bust clash with Ross County.

The centre-half hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring against Dundee United last month, with the initial fear being his season was over.

But a scan revealed the damage wasn’t serious and Mitchell was able to do some light training before heading back to London to be assessed by his parent club’s medical staff.

Saints boss, Simo Valakari, completely understands that Charlton won’t take any risks with a promising young player who is likely to be in first team contention for them next season.

Zach Mitchell drives forward with the ball.
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

And an unlikely Premiership comeback, which would be a huge boost to Valakari, now rests on whether Mitchell’s hamstring stands up well to sprinting.

“Charlton are happy with Zach’s progress,” said Valakari. “It’s a good sign.

“They will strength test him and do sprints.

“Then we will see where we are.”

Sam McClelland plans

Meanwhile, Valakari is keen to see another injured centre-back, Sam McClelland, on the training ground when Saints return for pre-season training next month.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international was ruled out for the season after rupturing his Achilles on day one of the league campaign.

It’s been a long road back, but his recuperation should be completed in time for the start of 2025/26 preparations.

McClelland is out of contract this summer, however Valakari wants to see the Chelsea youth academy product on the grass to make an informed judgment and will speak to the defender over the next couple of weeks.

St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland, warming up before a game.
St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland. Image: SNS.

“I would like to see Sam be with us in pre-season,” said the Finn.

“I have heard a lot of good things about him – how well he did with Dundee United and starting this season with us before he got injured.

“It’s one of the things we need to think about in the upcoming weeks.

“Of course, we’ll speak with Sam to see how he feels about the situation.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Liam Parker is on loan at Cove Rangers.
St Johnstone play-off links: Ex-loan stars set for English battle and young defender hopes…
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson's injury curse strikes again in America
Sven Sprangler crouching down after St Johnstone lost to Kilmarnock.
Sven Sprangler contemplates biggest game with St Johnstone
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari NOT interested in HJK Helsinki job and is committed…
Daniels Balodis at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Too many Perth players have accepted their fate
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari looking frustrated on the touchline.
St Johnstone still have a 'lifeline' says Simo Valakari but are letting Ross County…
A close-up picture of Makenzie Kirk in action.
St Johnstone strikers need to be first line of defence to help deal with…
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari wants right mindset for win or bust Kilmarnock clash
Elliot Watt applauds the St Johnstone fans after the defeat to Motherwell.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on how Elliot Watt can continue resurgence against Kilmarnock
Derek McInnes during a Kilmarnock press conference.
Derek McInnes: St Johnstone still have a 'real chance' of staying up

Conversation