Jonathan Svedberg: St Johnstone boss reveals full extent of Swedish midfielder’s injury nightmare

The January recruit has sustained a number of blows.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has revealed the full extent of Jonathan Svedberg’s injury nightmare.

The Swedish midfielder was signed in January, having played for several seasons as a regular starter in his homeland’s top flight.

A Scottish football adaptation period was to be expected.

But the misfortune of several weeks affected by a shoulder problem and now a hamstring injury has made it a bleak first few months as a Saints player for the 26-year-old, who has only made four Premiership starts.

“Keep your best players healthy and it gives you the chance to be successful,” said Valakari.

“These are not excuses. They are facts.

“The injuries that have happened have affected our team. With Jonathan, he had six weeks of his shoulder popping out in training.

Jonathan Svedberg issues an instruction during St Johnstone's game against Hamilton Accies.
Jonathan Svedberg has endured a lot of bad luck. Image: SNS.

“We tried to put it back.

“With that happening, you can’t go to contact, you can’t run fully, you can’t turn it.

“Finally, we got that through his hard work and the physios, to be stable.

“Maybe because of that, he was able to sprint fully. Then it hits his hamstring.

“We have to take it day to day with Jonathan.”

Benefits of pre-season

Time is running out for Svedberg to make an impact in this campaign.

But Valakari believes a full pre-season will help him fulfil his potential.

“We were talking with him that he did not have that period of adaptation,” said the Finn.

“We knew it was a very tough league to come into, and Jonathan knew that as well.

“He started pretty well with us – had a couple of chances to score, a couple of chances to be more effective.

“Then, when it doesn’t happen, it affects your confidence a little bit.

Simo Valakari walking across the pitch before a game against Hibs.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“And you play a bit of catch-up with your physicality and football fitness.

“He hasn’t had any lucky breaks, as I would call it. It’s been very tough for him.

“I think after a good pre-season, you will see a much different player.

“He is a team player, can play different positions, has good game intelligence.

“He has this range of passing and an engine to get up and down the field.

“Maybe people were talking about a lack of physicality, but it doesn’t help when your shoulder is not right.”

