Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to sort football problems not attitude ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to sort football problems not attitude ones

The Perth side have to beat Ross County on Saturday.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari sending a "calm down" message to his players.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has insisted his team need a football fix in their do or die clash with Ross County, not a mentality one.

The attitude of the Perth players was called into question by supporters after they failed to mount a comeback in the last 40 minutes of their recent defeat to Kilmarnock.

Had it not been for County’s defeat to Hearts, that performance and result would have put the final nail in their Premiership coffin.

Valakari can understand why the “character” case has been made.

But he believes the problem – and the solution – is more complex.

“Everyone can see that recently we’ve have been a team that is too easy to score against,” said Valakari.

“Our opponents haven’t had to work hard to score.

“The makeshift back four did an OK job on Saturday.

“But when you don’t have the solid foundation at the back that were the basis of our team when we were getting clean sheets, it’s harder for the team across the pitch.

“We don’t have the same rhythm that we had when the defenders had built good combinations with each other.

“That is understandable.

“It means you force the ball.

Kilmarnock's David Watson curls a shot into the St Johnstone goal.
Kilmarnock’s David Watson opens the scoring. Image: SNS.

“And goals change games.

“Clearly, we should have done better for the first goal, but we had good chances to equalise after that.

“Then it was a soft penalty, and it became very, very difficult to come back.”

‘Too much’

Valakari added: “I understand that people will say ‘lack of character, lack of attitude’.

“Yes, at 2-0 down we should still push but in that match, it became too much against a Kilmarnock team who know how to manage a game.

“There are no excuses, and we know we need to defend better, play better and take our chances.

“It’s not an attitude problem or a mental problem – it’s a football problem.

“That’s what we need to fix.

“We have to be more decisive and more clinical in attack and defend as a whole team and be compact.

“Through the ugly work we’ll get more of the ball and through that we’ll get more chances.

“When you start doing football things better, it gives you confidence to show better quality in your final actions.”

Simo Valakari scratches his head on the touchline during St Johnstone's defeat to Kilmarnock.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Saturday’s opponents will want to put the prospect of automatic relegation to bed at McDiarmid Park, while also keeping their hopes of escaping the play-offs alive.

“I’m sure Ross County will say that they are coming here to win,” said Valakari.

“But they know that if they walk out of the stadium with a draw it is much better for them than it is for us.

“We need to win. It’s black and white for us.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Cillian Sheridan leaning on a post before a corner.
Ex-St Johnstone star Cillian Sheridan recalls day he and Jody Morris suffered wrath of…
St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg before a game against Hibs.
Jonathan Svedberg: St Johnstone boss reveals full extent of Swedish midfielder's injury nightmare
Simo Valakari makes a point during a St Johnstone press conference.
Simo Valakari sends message on St Johnstone future as wanted boss opens heart on…
Zach Mitchell warming up for a game.
Zach Mitchell gets Charlton fitness test as St Johnstone boss gives thoughts on Sam…
Liam Parker is on loan at Cove Rangers.
St Johnstone play-off links: Ex-loan stars set for English battle and young defender hopes…
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson's injury curse strikes again in America
Sven Sprangler crouching down after St Johnstone lost to Kilmarnock.
Sven Sprangler contemplates biggest game with St Johnstone
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari NOT interested in HJK Helsinki job and is committed…
Daniels Balodis at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Too many Perth players have accepted their fate
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari looking frustrated on the touchline.
St Johnstone still have a 'lifeline' says Simo Valakari but are letting Ross County…

Conversation