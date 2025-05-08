Ex-St Johnstone star Cillian Sheridan recalls day he and Jody Morris suffered wrath of Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes had mastered the power of man management as a young St Johnstone boss, according to Cillian Sheridan.

And the memory of a scathing text message McInnes sent to the Irishman and Jody Morris, which still lives with him, proves the point.

The Killie head coach, understood to be the frontrunner to be offered the Hearts job following Neil Critchley’s sacking, started his managerial career at McDiarmid Park.

After bringing Saints back to the top-flight in 2009, McInnes signed Sheridan on two loan deals from Celtic.

The art of commanding dressing room respect was very much in evidence in Perth back then.

And, as Sheridan recalled, McInnes knew when and how to get into a player’s head when he spotted off-pitch indiscipline.

“He gets players wanting to play for him,” the 36-year-old, who played for Brechin City last season, told the Open Goal podcast.

“Good man management, training is good.

“You want to go and do well for him.

“I remember once me and Jody Morris went down to London.

“We missed our flight back up for training.

“You know that way when you’ve got the fear.

“You wake up and think: ‘I’ve totally messed up’.

“Both of us got a text from him individually and neither of us could tell each other what we got. It was so bad.

“The two of us couldn’t speak to each other for the rest of the day coming back up.

“I just remember it ended in capital letters.

“DO YOU WANT TO BE A FOOTBALLER OR A F*****G BUM?

“It hit me deep.

“I remember later on, when me and Jody were eventually able to talk to each other, we spoke.

“We’d both got a similar message.

“The fact he had done it to Jody as well.

“I was a young player, but Jody was obviously who he was.

“He still hammered him for it.”

Saints going down

Meanwhile, Sheridan has predicted his old club, who face a must-win clash against Ross County on Saturday, will soon be relegated.

But he believes new owner, Adam Webb, is sending out the right messages from America about the rebuild that is required.

“I think they’ve kind of been gone for half a season,” said Sheridan.

“The writing has been on the wall.

“I find it refreshing how the chairman speaks.

“He kind of knows what’s coming and isn’t afraid to say: ‘We might get relegated’.

“I think he’s ready for that, which is a good thing.

“Maybe they need it – a refresh around the club, everything.

“I think he’s got a vision and a plan and won’t panic.

“He’s willing to go one step back to go two steps forward, which is refreshing.”