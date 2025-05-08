Ex-St Johnstone star Cillian Sheridan recalls day he and Jody Morris suffered wrath of Derek McInnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-St Johnstone star Cillian Sheridan recalls day he and Jody Morris suffered wrath of Derek McInnes

McInnes was starting out on his managerial career at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Cillian Sheridan leaning on a post before a corner.
Cillian Sheridan had two spells with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Derek McInnes had mastered the power of man management as a young St Johnstone boss, according to Cillian Sheridan.

And the memory of a scathing text message McInnes sent to the Irishman and Jody Morris, which still lives with him, proves the point.

The Killie head coach, understood to be the frontrunner to be offered the Hearts job following Neil Critchley’s sacking, started his managerial career at McDiarmid Park.

After bringing Saints back to the top-flight in 2009, McInnes signed Sheridan on two loan deals from Celtic.

The art of commanding dressing room respect was very much in evidence in Perth back then.

And, as Sheridan recalled, McInnes knew when and how to get into a player’s head when he spotted off-pitch indiscipline.

Derek McInnes on the touchline as St Johnstone manager.
Derek McInnes when he was St Johnstone manager. Image: SNS.

“He gets players wanting to play for him,” the 36-year-old, who played for Brechin City last season, told the Open Goal podcast.

“Good man management, training is good.

“You want to go and do well for him.

“I remember once me and Jody Morris went down to London.

“We missed our flight back up for training.

“You know that way when you’ve got the fear.

“You wake up and think: ‘I’ve totally messed up’.

“Both of us got a text from him individually and neither of us could tell each other what we got. It was so bad.

“The two of us couldn’t speak to each other for the rest of the day coming back up.

Jody Morris celebrates with Cillian Sheridan after the Irishman scored against Aberdeen.
Jody Morris celebrates with Cillian Sheridan after the Irishman scored against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“I just remember it ended in capital letters.

“DO YOU WANT TO BE A FOOTBALLER OR A F*****G BUM?

“It hit me deep.

“I remember later on, when me and Jody were eventually able to talk to each other, we spoke.

“We’d both got a similar message.

“The fact he had done it to Jody as well.

“I was a young player, but Jody was obviously who he was.

“He still hammered him for it.”

Saints going down

Meanwhile, Sheridan has predicted his old club, who face a must-win clash against Ross County on Saturday, will soon be relegated.

But he believes new owner, Adam Webb, is sending out the right messages from America about the rebuild that is required.

“I think they’ve kind of been gone for half a season,” said Sheridan.

“The writing has been on the wall.

“I find it refreshing how the chairman speaks.

“He kind of knows what’s coming and isn’t afraid to say: ‘We might get relegated’.

“I think he’s ready for that, which is a good thing.

“Maybe they need it – a refresh around the club, everything.

“I think he’s got a vision and a plan and won’t panic.

“He’s willing to go one step back to go two steps forward, which is refreshing.”

