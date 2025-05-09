St Johnstone reveal sponsorship deal with fashion firm owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen

St Johnstone have announced a multi-year kit sponsorship deal with online fashion retailer, MandM.

The company will take its place on the front of the men’s and women’s jerseys from the start of next season.

MandM is owned by the Danish fashion group Bestseller, headed up by billionaire, Anders Holch Povlsen.

Povlsen, the biggest shareholder in online megastore ASOS, is considered to be the richest man in Scotland due to his ownership of acres of land across the Highlands.

He also has strong football connections through his “Football Collective” which includes FC Midtjylland in its portfolio.

Last year, Povlsen was linked with investing in Dundee United.

Commenting on the MandM deal, St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith, said: “This multi-year agreement provides stability and aligns with our vision for sustained growth.

“We look forward to building a strong and successful relationship together that benefits both parties and our supporters.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank long-term men’s sponsor GS Brown Construction and this season’s women’s sponsor Aberdein Considine for their unwavering support.

“Their commitment to the club has been outstanding, and we’re deeply grateful for the role they’ve played in our journey.”

Mike Tomkins, chairman of MandM, said: “We’re delighted to partner with St Johnstone FC and see the MandM name proudly featured on their shirts.

“This is more than just a sponsorship – it’s about investing in a club representing passion, integrity and at the heart of its local community.

“We’re excited to join the journey and support the club both on and off the pitch in the seasons to come.”

Long-term supporter of the club, Sidey, enters a new three-year partnership and will remain as the sponsor at the top of the back of the shirt, while A&B Taxis will again occupy the bottom of the back of shirt.

AIIR Environmental will appear on the first team jersey, sponsoring the sleeve on a two-year deal.

Saints in the Community’s name will be on the shorts.