Zach Mitchell: Charlton give thumbs down to St Johnstone return

Zach Mitchell won’t return to St Johnstone, Simo Valakari has confirmed.

The centre-back is expected to tick the final box in his recovery from a hamstring injury by next week.

But Charlton Athletic have decided to cut short his loan spell in Perth even if he’s able to sprint at full speed.

“Charlton have told us that all his strength tests have shown up well and he was running pretty fast today,” said Valakari.

“He’s expecting to be sprinting next week and if everything is OK, he will go back to training with them.

“So basically, it’s all over for us with him.

“It’s a pity but that’s what you have to accept with loan players.

“Before Zach’s injury it was a win-win situation for both of us.

“We needed a centre-back and Charlton needed a talented boy to get playing time.

“But when things like this happen with a loan player you don’t have any say in it.

“Whether the boy wanted to come back or not, I don’t know, but this is what can happen with loan signings.

“We had been in dialogue regularly with Charlton about his game-time here and how he was doing, because I know they have high hopes for him.”