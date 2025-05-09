Zach Mitchell: Charlton give thumbs down to St Johnstone return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zach Mitchell: Charlton give thumbs down to St Johnstone return

Simo Valakari has explained why the centre-back won't be available for the last week of the Premiership season.

By Eric Nicolson
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell won't be coming back to Perth. Image: SNS.

Zach Mitchell won’t return to St Johnstone, Simo Valakari has confirmed.

The centre-back is expected to tick the final box in his recovery from a hamstring injury by next week.

But Charlton Athletic have decided to cut short his loan spell in Perth even if he’s able to sprint at full speed.

“Charlton have told us that all his strength tests have shown up well and he was running pretty fast today,” said Valakari.

“He’s expecting to be sprinting next week and if everything is OK, he will go back to training with them.

“So basically, it’s all over for us with him.

Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell was taken off injured before the interval at Tannadice. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It’s a pity but that’s what you have to accept with loan players.

“Before Zach’s injury it was a win-win situation for both of us.

“We needed a centre-back and Charlton needed a talented boy to get playing time.

“But when things like this happen with a loan player you don’t have any say in it.

“Whether the boy wanted to come back or not, I don’t know, but this is what can happen with loan signings.

“We had been in dialogue regularly with Charlton about his game-time here and how he was doing, because I know they have high hopes for him.”

Conversation