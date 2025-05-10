St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari warns relegation memories ‘stay with you forever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari warns relegation memories ‘stay with you forever’

The Perth club will be heading to the Championship if they lose to Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari during his pre-match press conference.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari managed a Tromso team that achieved a “great escape” from relegation and one that suffered cruel last day heartbreak.

But on both occasions, the players at the Norwegian club were able to hold their heads up high when the dust settled.

The odds are stacked against St Johnstone completing a survival mission over the course of the next week.

While there’s hope, though, there should always be fight.

“I’ve been on both sides,” said Valakari.

“When I went there (Tromso) in the middle of the season, we made a great escape.

“We were in a worse situation than we’ve been in here but managed to get out of it on the second last day.

“There was a big party.

“The next year, it was so tight all the way.

“We won our last match but went down by one goal after other results went against us.

“We had enough chances to score more.

“There are no words.

“The feeling stays inside you forever.

Simo Valakari looks exasperated on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“I don’t want to say that everyone needs to experience it but it’s part of football.

“Somebody has to go down.

“Unfortunately, that’s the fight we’re in and I want us to still be in it at five o’clock tomorrow.

“Fans will accept results if they see desire and fight.

“It’s our job to be remembered that way, whatever happens.”

Underdog mentality

Valakari wants his players to take full advantage of the one match they’ve got left when results in other parts of the country don’t affect their own situation.

Ross County are the only team Saints can realistically catch – and they visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

“We have to show an underdog mentality,” said the Finn.

“Everyone has written us off – as you would expect.

“The chances aren’t high but these stories do happen in football.

“You get remarkable escapes and players becoming a hero on the final day.

“We’ve got three games in eight days and we need to make sure we have something to play for in the last one.

“Tomorrow is very, very simple. We are playing our direct opponent, and we need to beat them.”

