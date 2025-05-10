St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari warns relegation memories ‘stay with you forever’

Simo Valakari managed a Tromso team that achieved a “great escape” from relegation and one that suffered cruel last day heartbreak.

But on both occasions, the players at the Norwegian club were able to hold their heads up high when the dust settled.

The odds are stacked against St Johnstone completing a survival mission over the course of the next week.

While there’s hope, though, there should always be fight.

“I’ve been on both sides,” said Valakari.

“When I went there (Tromso) in the middle of the season, we made a great escape.

“We were in a worse situation than we’ve been in here but managed to get out of it on the second last day.

“There was a big party.

“The next year, it was so tight all the way.

“We won our last match but went down by one goal after other results went against us.

“We had enough chances to score more.

“There are no words.

“The feeling stays inside you forever.

“I don’t want to say that everyone needs to experience it but it’s part of football.

“Somebody has to go down.

“Unfortunately, that’s the fight we’re in and I want us to still be in it at five o’clock tomorrow.

“Fans will accept results if they see desire and fight.

“It’s our job to be remembered that way, whatever happens.”

Underdog mentality

Valakari wants his players to take full advantage of the one match they’ve got left when results in other parts of the country don’t affect their own situation.

Ross County are the only team Saints can realistically catch – and they visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

“We have to show an underdog mentality,” said the Finn.

“Everyone has written us off – as you would expect.

“The chances aren’t high but these stories do happen in football.

“You get remarkable escapes and players becoming a hero on the final day.

“We’ve got three games in eight days and we need to make sure we have something to play for in the last one.

“Tomorrow is very, very simple. We are playing our direct opponent, and we need to beat them.”