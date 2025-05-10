Uche Ikpeazu: I’ve won a personal battle now it’s time to win a team one with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uche Ikpeazu: I’ve won a personal battle now it’s time to win a team one with St Johnstone

The striker has returned to the Saints starting line-up against the odds.

By Eric Nicolson
Uche Ikpeazu in the stand for a St Johnstone photocall.
Uche Ikpeazu. Image: SNS.

Completing a full game feels like a personal mission accomplished for St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.

And now the powerful comeback forward has his sights set on a collective great escape.

After five operations and the best part of a year sidelined with knee problems, Ikpeazu only needed two substitute appearances before being ready to start and finish last weekend’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

Ikpeazu has suffered no ill effects from a gruelling afternoon in the early summer sun at McDiarmid Park.

And he’s ready for another one, when Ross County are the opponents for a win or bust encounter.

“I feel I have already fought a battle this season,” said the 30-year-old. “Sleepless nights, worry, stress, when, how, why.

“So many questions.

“To come back in the condition I’ve come back in, for me, is a winning battle for myself.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m proud of myself.

Uche Ikpeazu holds off a Kilmarnock player.
Uche Ikpeazu was in the thick of things against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“Because I had to go into a really dark place and work extremely hard to get myself out of this situation.

“In that gym early morning, late in the evening, sometimes the afternoon.

“No days off. If I wasn’t happy, I’d be back in the gym to do more knee strength.

“But no one cares about your story until you win.

“That’s why I really want to help the team to an amazing story.”

Happy ending

Ikpeazu hitting the goal trail to inspire Saints on their survival mission is the sort of story football can throw up at this time of year.

“That’s exactly what I’m holding onto,” he said. I want to be that guy who makes the difference.

“Playing 90 minutes was a personal achievement after being out for so long.

“I left that pitch grateful for that. But at the same time, I was sad. I was really upset. I was disappointed. I should have scored.

Uche Ikpeazu has a shot saved by Kieran O'Hara.
Uche Ikpeazu has a shot saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara. Image: SNS.

“But I’m getting in the right positions.

“If I’m finding the right positions, the goal is going to come.

“But that’s just my mentality, my personality. I asked myself: ‘Where did I go wrong? Why didn’t I score?’

“I’ve got to take accountability. I always want to do better and be better. But we move forward.

“We have to fight.

“I am not thinking about going down. We are still in there. We need to beat Ross County.”

‘Takes its toll’

Ikpeazu stressed that, whatever footballing faults can be highlighted, the Perth squad doesn’t lack desire to fight for St Johnstone.

“As a player, if you’re with a team, you’re not trying to do things wrong,” he said.

“A lack of attitude is different. But that’s not the case here.

“It’s about encouraging because a lot of boys have lost confidence.

Uche Ikpeazu with Adama Sidibeh at full-time.
Uche Ikpeazu with Adama Sidibeh at full-time last weekend. Image: SNS.

“You’re bottom of the league with three games to go. It takes its toll.

“It’s human nature to feel the way some of those boys feel. We all have doubts.

“I’d always rather someone put the arm around me than shout or scream.”

