Uche Ikpeazu: I’ve won a personal battle now it’s time to win a team one with St Johnstone

Completing a full game feels like a personal mission accomplished for St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.

And now the powerful comeback forward has his sights set on a collective great escape.

After five operations and the best part of a year sidelined with knee problems, Ikpeazu only needed two substitute appearances before being ready to start and finish last weekend’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

Ikpeazu has suffered no ill effects from a gruelling afternoon in the early summer sun at McDiarmid Park.

And he’s ready for another one, when Ross County are the opponents for a win or bust encounter.

“I feel I have already fought a battle this season,” said the 30-year-old. “Sleepless nights, worry, stress, when, how, why.

“So many questions.

“To come back in the condition I’ve come back in, for me, is a winning battle for myself.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m proud of myself.

“Because I had to go into a really dark place and work extremely hard to get myself out of this situation.

“In that gym early morning, late in the evening, sometimes the afternoon.

“No days off. If I wasn’t happy, I’d be back in the gym to do more knee strength.

“But no one cares about your story until you win.

“That’s why I really want to help the team to an amazing story.”

Happy ending

Ikpeazu hitting the goal trail to inspire Saints on their survival mission is the sort of story football can throw up at this time of year.

“That’s exactly what I’m holding onto,” he said. I want to be that guy who makes the difference.

“Playing 90 minutes was a personal achievement after being out for so long.

“I left that pitch grateful for that. But at the same time, I was sad. I was really upset. I was disappointed. I should have scored.

“But I’m getting in the right positions.

“If I’m finding the right positions, the goal is going to come.

“But that’s just my mentality, my personality. I asked myself: ‘Where did I go wrong? Why didn’t I score?’

“I’ve got to take accountability. I always want to do better and be better. But we move forward.

“We have to fight.

“I am not thinking about going down. We are still in there. We need to beat Ross County.”

‘Takes its toll’

Ikpeazu stressed that, whatever footballing faults can be highlighted, the Perth squad doesn’t lack desire to fight for St Johnstone.

“As a player, if you’re with a team, you’re not trying to do things wrong,” he said.

“A lack of attitude is different. But that’s not the case here.

“It’s about encouraging because a lot of boys have lost confidence.

“You’re bottom of the league with three games to go. It takes its toll.

“It’s human nature to feel the way some of those boys feel. We all have doubts.

“I’d always rather someone put the arm around me than shout or scream.”