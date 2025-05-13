St Johnstone boss makes goal difference observation ahead of do or die double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss makes goal difference observation ahead of do or die double-header

Saints' next task in their relegation battle is beating Hearts.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone players showed their manager they have the capability to cope with the character test of a last week fight for Premiership survival.

And Simo Valakari is continuing to hammer home the message that “staying in the match” could be the key to emerging with their top-flight status intact for another year.

Many feared Ross County’s equaliser against the run of play towards the end of the first half in Saturday’s must-win clash would be the final nail in Saints’ coffin.

Shooting themselves in the foot had been a recurring theme over the course of the campaign, seldom with a happy ending.

But on this occasion the players said what needed to be said in the dressing room and sorted out what needed to be sorted out.

And Valakari hopes that is a sign of new-found resilience for the remaining two matches.

Simo Valakari watches his team's pre-match warm-up.
Simo Valakari was happy with his team’s response to a weekend setback. Image: SNS.

“We’ve shown we can respond to a big setback,” said the Finn.

“Even the best teams can be knocked down a little bit when these concede self-inflicted goals like the ones that have been scored against us.

“It happened again on Saturday.

“This time we got our rhythm back and started to do good football things.

“The players sorted a lot out for themselves in the dressing room.

“It’s normal that conceding goals affects you, but we need to make it as short as possible and stay in a match.

“That has been the message.”

Every goal counts

Life was simple when County visited McDiarmid – a victory was the only acceptable result in a bottom v second bottom head to head.

It’s back to being a two-stadium story on Wednesday though, with goal difference potentially coming into play by the time the dust has settled on Sunday evening.

“Everything matters,” said Valakari. “Potentially, every goal could matter.

“At the start of the season how much you win a game by or lose a game by isn’t a big thing at the time.

“But all the small things can come with you when it’s as tight as it is this season.

“There are only two games left, which makes that easier to understand. Every goal has a big impact.

“We all know that.

“It was all about how we did against our direct opponent in the last match.

“What has to be the same for us is that we need to get our things right and treat this game the same way.”

Tynecastle return for Uche

Uche Ikpeazu is fully fit, having been taken off after 75 minutes on Saturday.

There would be no better place than Tynecastle for a former Hearts man to score his first St Johnstone goal.

“It was a different game to Kilmarnock,” Valakari explained. “More running and actions with the ball, which took more energy out of him.

“He started to feel his body so couldn’t last a full game this time.

Simo Valakari shakes Uche Ikpeazu's hand after taking him off in the Ross County game.
Uche Ikpeazu will be fit to face his old club. Image: SNS.

“I would have liked to keep him on because we knew that Ross County would get balls into the box at the end of the game, but now he’s totally fine for tomorrow night.

“He’ll be looking forward to going back to Tynecastle.

“It’s a big game for him and a big game for all of us.

“We need to keep the fight going.”

