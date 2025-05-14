Uche Ikpeazu urged to remind Hearts fans how effective he can be with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uche Ikpeazu urged to remind Hearts fans how effective he can be with St Johnstone

The Perth forward is still hunting for his first Saints goal.

By Eric Nicolson
Uche Ikpeazu warms up before St Johnstone play Ross County.
St Johnstone's Uche Ikpeazu. Image: SNS.

Daniels Balodis knows how challenging it is to shackle St Johnstone team-mate, Uche Ikpeazu, on the training ground.

He’s got a broken nose to show for it.

And the Latvian international is hoping the powerful forward’s old club, Hearts, get a taste of Saints’ new-found frontline physicality.

“Uche is a strong striker,” said Balodis. “He helps our style a lot.

“It’s hard to play against him and I’m happy we have him in our team now.

“He is making it hard for other defenders, creating some chances for us and getting some moments.

Simo Valakari shakes Uche Ikpeazu's hand after taking him off in the Ross County game.
Uche Ikpeazu will face his old club. Image: SNS.

“It’s an important game against Hearts and hopefully he can score for us against them.

“He was very apologetic to me when my nose was broken.

“I just said: ‘No worries.’ It’s part of the game and it happens. I know that he didn’t want to break my nose!

“It was just unlucky.”

Lose the mask

The medical advice to Balodis was for him to wear a mask in matches for a few weeks.

But the centre-back decided one game, the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, was enough for him.

“I didn’t like it,” he said.

“It might have been a little bit risky to play without it for a while but I prefer that I can give every concentration for the game.

“So, I chose not to play with it on.

Daniels Balodis, wearing a mask, holds off Luke McCowan.
Daniels Balodis in his mask. Image: Darrel Benns/DC Thomson.

“There is the vision aspect, and also just the feeling on your face – it’s not quite right.

“You cannot head the ball totally properly with the mask.

“Headers are very important for me.

“There have been some moments when it has been a bit sore.

“I got one in the mouth just below my nose. It was a hard kick, against Motherwell.

“It hurt but luckily it wasn’t my nose.”

Last centre-half

As the last fit centre-half available to Simo Valakari, Balodis knows that there is extra responsibility on his shoulders to keep the players not used to the position right.

“Of course, I am trying to help every team-mate who is on the pitch,” he said.

“The whole team is working hard to defend, not just defenders but midfielders and strikers.

“That’s football these days.

“It’s a dirty job, it’s hard work but it’s so important for the team.

“We got the job done on Saturday and we have kept it going.

“Now we have the next job to get done.

“Everything is coming at us quickly and we are looking forward to it.

“We have to think the same way as before – in every game we go for the win.

“We need these points.”

Fans behind them

That Saints have sold out their full allocation of tickets for this game shows that they haven’t lost faith in the great escape.

“The fans are unbelievable,” said Balodis. “We can feel their support in this hard situation.

“In the last game, it helped us get the result that we needed.

“It is our aim that together we will get another good result.”

