St Johnstone owner Adam Webb backs Simo Valakari to bring back ‘glory days’

Saints' fate was sealed at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, speaks to the media.
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, has backed Simo Valakari to bring the “glory days” back to McDiarmid Park.

The Perth club have been relegated from the Premiership at the end of the first season under the ownership group led by the Atlanta lawyer.

When a team goes down, the position of the head coach is always in sharp focus.

But Webb has moved quickly to make sure there is no ambiguity as far as Valakari’s future is concerned.

In an open letter to fans, Webb said: “Relegation is never in the plans for a football club, and it certainly wasn’t part of our plan for St Johnstone.

“But, as heartbreaking as this is, we will dust ourselves off and go again.  And I am referring to ALL of us.

“We will need your support next season more than ever before.  If we have your support, we will restart our winning tradition.

“First and foremost, we will back Simo.

“We have a visionary coach and a solid core group of players who will be staying with us for next season.

“Simo is just getting started on the project to return St Johnstone to its glory days.

“We have seen Simo’s tireless work ethic, as well as his aspirations and passion for our club.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari and Barry Douglas at full-time at Tynecastle.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari and Barry Douglas at full-time at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

“Our coaches and players need the same enthusiastic support next season you provided this year.

“The Scottish Championship is gritty and challenging – and the team will need the boost that vocal supporters provide.

“We need to fill McDiarmid and the away ends when we travel to fuel a quick return to the Premiership. This is not the time to slacken in our resolve.”

Changes already made

Webb, who will reach the one-year ownership anniversary mark in July,  added: “We are working tirelessly every day to improve your club.

“You have seen some of the results this season, such as more transparent fan engagement and the new scoreboard.

“You will soon see other upgrades, such as our new website, a lift at the stadium, the downtown shop and a fan zone before more home games.

“Simo also told us the number one thing we can do to improve player performance is to replace our existing all-weather pitch, so you will see that done this summer.

“Our goal always as owners is to provide our coaches and players with the tools they need to win.”

Cost of going down

Webb estimated the financial cost of relegation will be around £2 million – but pledged his commitment to making sure Saints have a short stay in the second tier of Scottish football.

“What can you do?” he asked.

“Our budgeting shows that our club will lose nearly £2 million in revenue next season as compared to our Premiership cashflows.

“This is simply the natural order when a club drops from the Premiership, especially when it intends to prioritise a quick return.

“Thus, we absolutely need you to do whatever you can to support our club, such as buy an early bird season ticket package before June 18. Encourage friends and family members to do the same.

“Visit our downtown shop on High Street in Perth when it opens and buy our new kit when it arrives. And I will see you at our first league cup game in July.

St Johnstone fans at Hampden.
St Johnstone fans will be needed in numbers, according to Adam Webb. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“With your support, we go again, and we win.

“Thank you for your support this season.  You deserved much better.

“We will never take your support for granted and are well aware that our standards must be higher in the seasons to come.

“We embrace this challenge.

“But we are not foolish enough to think we can do it without you. If you will have faith in us, and back Simo and the lads, you will be rewarded.

“And so, after 140 years, we all carry on the sacred trust of St Johnstone and we go again. Come on you Saints!”

Conversation