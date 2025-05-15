Jason Holt up for challenge of bringing St Johnstone back to top flight at first attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Holt up for challenge of bringing St Johnstone back to top flight at first attempt

The midfielder has suffered consecutive relegations.

By Eric Nicolson
Jason Holt before a game.
St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

Jason Holt didn’t stay at Livingston for their attempt to bounce straight back to the Premiership following relegation.

But he aims to do just that with St Johnstone.

Holt, who was signed by Craig Levein in the summer, is one of the Perth players under contract for next season.

He knows a squad overhaul is about to come at McDiarmid Park.

And he believes there is already the nucleus of a team that can hit the ground running in the Championship.

“Well, certainly, looking at it that way, I think we’re going to probably be one of the favourites,” said the former Hearts and Rangers midfielder.

“That will bring a different pressure – winning games every week.

“The group that’s here next year will need to take that on board and deal with that.

“It certainly won’t be easy.

“But the boys who are here and the players who come into the building will need to deal with that pressure.

“Naturally, I think if a club goes down, there’s probably a bit of a rebuild.

“I don’t know what that will look like.

“There are players out contract who, if we stayed in the league, might have stayed at the club.

“Now, I don’t know how that looks.

“But I am sure the club will have decisions to make over the summer.”

Black marks on the CV

Back-to-back relegations would take their emotional toll on any player.

“It’s hard,” Holt admitted. “You don’t want any on your CV.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been on the end of two in a row.

“This year was a bit different – last year Livingston were relegated with a few weeks left.

“At one point it looked like we were gone her. Then we had a wee string of results which pulled us back into it and kept it competitive.

“We’ve tried to take it as far as we could but, ultimately, we’ve fallen short.

“Overall, we’ve clearly not been good enough.

Jason Holt tackles Yan Dhanda.
Jason Holt in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“Throughout your career there’s going to be bumps in the road, ups and downs.

“Certainly, the last two years have been difficult because you’re not winning a lot of football matches.

“You try not to, but you take that home with you and it affects everything.

“It’s been challenging at times, but again, that’s the life of a football player.”

Accountable

Holt added: “The lads and the staff are gutted. Gutted.

“It’s been difficult for the whole club, the fans.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not been good enough in the end, so obviously as a collective group, we hold ourselves accountable.

“The boys are just devastated, to be honest, because it’s a really good club and we wanted to stay in the top-flight for as long as we could.

“The fans travelled in unbelievable numbers again and backed us right to the end.

“Obviously, we were hoping that we could take it to the last day, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

Conversation