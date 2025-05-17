Sven Sprangler: We have let the St Johnstone fans down and the first thing we can do is beat Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sven Sprangler: We have let the St Johnstone fans down and the first thing we can do is beat Dundee

Saints' last game of the season is on Sunday.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler with his arms crossed during a photocall.
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler. Image: SNS.

Sven Sprangler feels the weight of letting the St Johnstone supporters down.

Being part of a team which puts that right by turning relegation from the Premiership into a swift return is the only way to shed that responsibility.

But beating local rivals, Dundee, in their mast match as a top-flight club would be a small step in the right direction.

“I haven’t slept a lot for the last few nights,” said Sprangler, who wore the captain’s armband as the final whistle blew following Wednesday night’s defeat to Hearts.

“It’s sad. I’ve cried a little bit as well.

“I still believed until the Hearts game that it could be done but the table doesn’t lie.

“The bottom line is we got relegated.

“I am sad for the club and the fans and the city because they gave everything.

“And we didn’t give everything back.

“I am devastated by that. It’s my first relegation.

“It really hurts because this club is, for me, like family.

“We have let them down.”

Sven Sprangler crouching down after St Johnstone lost to Kilmarnock.
Sven Sprangler is devastated Saints couldn’t stay up. Image: SNS.

The Austrian added: “It’s a huge game on Sunday to play against Dundee on the last day – not just for us players but for the club.

“The new season is not starting in June or July. It is starting right now.

“I know the guys who will play will give everything for the club and do everything for the win to give the fans something small back.

“Everyone had to do better over the season. But you can’t turn the time back.

“You have to look to the future.

“The first thing we can do is win this game.”

The future

Sprangler will soon be out of contract and, like the rest of the Saints players, will learn Simo Valakari’s plans for next season on Monday morning.

“This club is like family for me,” he said. “I have never felt this way about another club.

“It’s because of the people.

“And there is so much potential here.

“At the moment, I have no clue about the future.

“If I am playing, I will give everything, like I do in every game.

“After that, we can speak about what is going on.”

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Whether or not he is still a Saints player for the Championship promotion campaign, Sprangler is convinced Valakari is the man to bring the McDiarmid Park club back up in one go.

“The gaffer is a good coach,” he said. “I saw this since day one.

“He fits very well to the club and deserves to be here.

“He is still so enthusiastic and has so much hunger to get back.

“Now we have to bring this club a winning mentality.

“The manager is the best man to do that – 100%.

“Everyone has to do everything to come back to the Premiership.”

