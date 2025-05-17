Sven Sprangler: We have let the St Johnstone fans down and the first thing we can do is beat Dundee

Sven Sprangler feels the weight of letting the St Johnstone supporters down.

Being part of a team which puts that right by turning relegation from the Premiership into a swift return is the only way to shed that responsibility.

But beating local rivals, Dundee, in their mast match as a top-flight club would be a small step in the right direction.

“I haven’t slept a lot for the last few nights,” said Sprangler, who wore the captain’s armband as the final whistle blew following Wednesday night’s defeat to Hearts.

“It’s sad. I’ve cried a little bit as well.

“I still believed until the Hearts game that it could be done but the table doesn’t lie.

“The bottom line is we got relegated.

“I am sad for the club and the fans and the city because they gave everything.

“And we didn’t give everything back.

“I am devastated by that. It’s my first relegation.

“It really hurts because this club is, for me, like family.

“We have let them down.”

The Austrian added: “It’s a huge game on Sunday to play against Dundee on the last day – not just for us players but for the club.

“The new season is not starting in June or July. It is starting right now.

“I know the guys who will play will give everything for the club and do everything for the win to give the fans something small back.

“Everyone had to do better over the season. But you can’t turn the time back.

“You have to look to the future.

“The first thing we can do is win this game.”

The future

Sprangler will soon be out of contract and, like the rest of the Saints players, will learn Simo Valakari’s plans for next season on Monday morning.

“This club is like family for me,” he said. “I have never felt this way about another club.

“It’s because of the people.

“And there is so much potential here.

“At the moment, I have no clue about the future.

“If I am playing, I will give everything, like I do in every game.

“After that, we can speak about what is going on.”

Whether or not he is still a Saints player for the Championship promotion campaign, Sprangler is convinced Valakari is the man to bring the McDiarmid Park club back up in one go.

“The gaffer is a good coach,” he said. “I saw this since day one.

“He fits very well to the club and deserves to be here.

“He is still so enthusiastic and has so much hunger to get back.

“Now we have to bring this club a winning mentality.

“The manager is the best man to do that – 100%.

“Everyone has to do everything to come back to the Premiership.”