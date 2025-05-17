Taylor Steven opens up on tragic circumstances that led to St Johnstone return

Nobody has fought harder to keep St Johnstone in the Premiership than young Taylor Steven.

And nobody has a better perspective on things that matter more in life than football.

Steven has opened up on the tragic circumstances which led to him returning to Scotland from his loan in Northern Ireland.

The 20-year-old has seized a first team chance at McDiarmid Park since his season at Cliftonville was cut short in January.

But the main reason for his recall was heart-breaking.

“I really enjoyed it at the start,” he reflected. “The manager (Jim Magilton) was great with me, and the boys were good.

“On a personal level, I was out there staying with a few lads, which was different.

“I’d never been away from my parents and never been in a different country. I think that helped me mature a lot as a person off the pitch.

“But my close pal over there, Michael Newberry, lost his life.

“That’s the reason I came home.

“I didn’t want to be there on my own when the person who was closest to me had passed away.

“There were a few of us who became pals in the house.

“It was a close-knit group – the whole team was.

“Michael was a flat-mate – a really nice guy, lovely to everyone and he made sure everyone was OK before himself.

“The club have done really well since.

“They picked the players back up and have just qualified for European football.

“I’m delighted for every single player there because it’s been a really tough season for them and they’ve done really well.”

Steven added: “Football is not the most important thing when it comes to something like that.

“Family members and pals passing away.

“More important than football is being there for your friends and family.

“I’m glad I came home.”

Happy football story

The end of Steven’s time in Northern Ireland must have been traumatic.

But the football story of a player who had enhanced his reputation at Alloa the year before has been an uplifting one.

Steven caught Simo Valakari’s eye in his first training session.

After gaining his manager’s trust, he first made an impact as a substitute and then, post-split, became a regular starter.

“The whole team is hurting in that changing room after going down the way we did,” said Steven.

“That’s the main focus.

“But to have played the last four games is a little positive for myself.

“When I was in Northern Ireland, I couldn’t have imagined this.

“I didn’t think I was going to play at all.

“I was happy to just come back and train, for personal reasons.

“But I think I’ve done really well.”

Personal pride for last game

Steven’s professional mindset for the last match of the season against Dundee is guaranteed.

“It’s about personal pride,” he said.

“We are going to go out there to try and win the game for the fans because we owe it to them.

“We’ve not been anywhere near good enough this season. I think the fans have been brilliant.”