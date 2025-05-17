Taylor Steven opens up on tragic circumstances that led to St Johnstone return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Steven opens up on tragic circumstances that led to St Johnstone return

The Perth player's flat-mate in Northern Ireland died.

A close-up picture of Taylor Steven during an interview.
St Johnstone's Taylor Steven can put football into perspective. Image: SNS
By Eric Nicolson

Nobody has fought harder to keep St Johnstone in the Premiership than young Taylor Steven.

And nobody has a better perspective on things that matter more in life than football.

Steven has opened up on the tragic circumstances which led to him returning to Scotland from his loan in Northern Ireland.

The 20-year-old has seized a first team chance at McDiarmid Park since his season at Cliftonville was cut short in January.

But the main reason for his recall was heart-breaking.

“I really enjoyed it at the start,” he reflected. “The manager (Jim Magilton) was great with me, and the boys were good.

“On a personal level, I was out there staying with a few lads, which was different.

“I’d never been away from my parents and never been in a different country. I think that helped me mature a lot as a person off the pitch.

“But my close pal over there, Michael Newberry, lost his life.

“That’s the reason I came home.

“I didn’t want to be there on my own when the person who was closest to me had passed away.

“There were a few of us who became pals in the house.

“It was a close-knit group – the whole team was.

Taylor Steven being interviewed.
Taylor Steven. Image: SNS.

“Michael was a flat-mate – a really nice guy, lovely to everyone and he made sure everyone was OK before himself.

“The club have done really well since.

“They picked the players back up and have just qualified for European football.

“I’m delighted for every single player there because it’s been a really tough season for them and they’ve done really well.”

Steven added: “Football is not the most important thing when it comes to something like that.

“Family members and pals passing away.

“More important than football is being there for your friends and family.

“I’m glad I came home.”

Happy football story

The end of Steven’s time in Northern Ireland must have been traumatic.

But the football story of a player who had enhanced his reputation at Alloa the year before has been an uplifting one.

Steven caught Simo Valakari’s eye in his first training session.

After gaining his manager’s trust, he first made an impact as a substitute and then, post-split, became a regular starter.

“The whole team is hurting in that changing room after going down the way we did,” said Steven.

“That’s the main focus.

Taylor Steven holds off Celtic's Luke McCowan.
Taylor Steven holds off Celtic’s Luke McCowan in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

“But to have played the last four games is a little positive for myself.

“When I was in Northern Ireland, I couldn’t have imagined this.

“I didn’t think I was going to play at all.

“I was happy to just come back and train, for personal reasons.

“But I think I’ve done really well.”

Personal pride for last game

Steven’s professional mindset for the last match of the season against Dundee is guaranteed.

“It’s about personal pride,” he said.

“We are going to go out there to try and win the game for the fans because we owe it to them.

“We’ve not been anywhere near good enough this season. I think the fans have been brilliant.”

Conversation