EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC face five-figure damages from St Johnstone over McDiarmid Park vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC face five-figure damages from St Johnstone over McDiarmid Park vandalism

Dozens of seats were broken during Sunday's game against St Johnstone and goal posts may need replaced.

Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
By Eric Nicolson

Dundee FC are set to be hit with a damages bill after thousands of pounds’ worth of damage was done to McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The Dark Blues secured their Premiership status with a 2-0 win over St Johnstone in Perth.

And just a day after Aberdeen player Jack MacKenzie was injured by a Dons fan who launched a seat at Tannadice, dozens were broken in areas of the stadium housing away supporters.

‘Absolutely farcical’

Courier Sport understands Dundee will face a five-figure repair bill once a detailed assessment of the vandalism has been concluded.

The costs will have to be covered for more than 30 seats being broken, graffiti in various places around the ground, and damage in toilet areas.

St Johnstone may also have to replace the goal posts at the North Stand end of the pitch.

After a pitch invasion at full-time, several Dundee supporters swung on the crossbar, with Saints fearing it is beyond repair.

Dundee fans on the McDiarmid Park pitch at full-time.

Several fans of the Perth club took to social media on Sunday night to criticise how the police and stewards reacted to the pitch invasion.

One wrote: “Plenty of spare police standing keeping an eye on the Saints fans.

“Absolutely farcical, especially after what happened at Tannadice.”

We have asked Police Scotland if there were any arrests at McDiarmid Park.

Dundee United fans flocked on to the pitch on Saturday as they celebrated victory over Aberdeen, which sealed fourth in the league and a place in Europe.

More from St Johnstone FC

Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: Arsenal-bound wonderkid says St Johnstone farewell after nearly breaking club record
Simo Valakari in the St Johnstone dugout.
Simo Valakari vows to use Dundee pitch invasion as St Johnstone motivation
A close-up picture of Taylor Steven during an interview.
Taylor Steven opens up on tragic circumstances that led to St Johnstone return
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler with his arms crossed during a photocall.
Sven Sprangler: We have let the St Johnstone fans down and the first thing…
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Why Simo Valakari hasn't watched Dens penalty incident that confirmed St Johnstone relegation
Danish billionaire businessman Anders Holch Povlsen. Image: Wildland Limited
JIM SPENCE: Are Dundee United or St Johnstone wanted by billionaire?
Dundee fans at McDiarmid Park in 2024.
Dundee fans sell out initial St Johnstone allocation as supporters flock to cheer on…
5
Jason Holt before a game.
Jason Holt up for challenge of bringing St Johnstone back to top flight at…
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, speaks to the media.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb reacts to relegation – and says Simo Valakari can…
Simo Valakari stares into the distance.
Inside story of St Johnstone's Premiership demise as failure to modernise and huge squad…
5

Conversation