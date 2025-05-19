EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC face five-figure damages from St Johnstone over McDiarmid Park vandalism

Dundee FC are set to be hit with a damages bill after thousands of pounds’ worth of damage was done to McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The Dark Blues secured their Premiership status with a 2-0 win over St Johnstone in Perth.

And just a day after Aberdeen player Jack MacKenzie was injured by a Dons fan who launched a seat at Tannadice, dozens were broken in areas of the stadium housing away supporters.

‘Absolutely farcical’

Courier Sport understands Dundee will face a five-figure repair bill once a detailed assessment of the vandalism has been concluded.

The costs will have to be covered for more than 30 seats being broken, graffiti in various places around the ground, and damage in toilet areas.

St Johnstone may also have to replace the goal posts at the North Stand end of the pitch.

After a pitch invasion at full-time, several Dundee supporters swung on the crossbar, with Saints fearing it is beyond repair.

Several fans of the Perth club took to social media on Sunday night to criticise how the police and stewards reacted to the pitch invasion.

One wrote: “Plenty of spare police standing keeping an eye on the Saints fans.

“Absolutely farcical, especially after what happened at Tannadice.”

We have asked Police Scotland if there were any arrests at McDiarmid Park.

Dundee United fans flocked on to the pitch on Saturday as they celebrated victory over Aberdeen, which sealed fourth in the league and a place in Europe.