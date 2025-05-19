Callan Hamill: Arsenal-bound wonderkid says St Johnstone farewell after nearly breaking club record

Arsenal-bound Callan Hamill has said his ‘thanks’ and ‘goodbyes’ to St Johnstone after making his professional debut for the Perth club.

The Scotland youth international finalised his summer switch to the London giants a few months ago, having split his time between McDiarmid Park and London for well over a year.

The initial deal will earn Saints a six-figure transfer fee, with several add-on clauses included in the package.

Hamill was introduced as an 82nd minute substitute to replace Elliot Watt in the final game of the season against Dundee.

He is predominantly used as a centre-half or full-back for his country but looked at home in central midfield amongst senior pros and nearly equalised with a shot from the edge of the box.

Had Hamill found the net, he would have replaced Vic Robertson as St Johnstone’s youngest ever goalscorer.

Fran Franczak, who also played on Sunday, remains the youngest player at 16 years and 38 days.

Hamill was born on March 1, 2009.

He will now join Arsenal’s academy after the summer break and posted on Instagram: “A very proud moment for me and my family to make my professional debut.

“I can’t thank the club enough for everything they’ve done for me in the last six years.

“I wish everyone at the club the very best for the future. Cal.”

Valakari’s praise

Perth boss, Simo Valakari, believes Hamill showed qualities his players will need in their fight to return to the Premiership following this season’s relegation.

He said: “He would not be linked to Arsenal if he didn’t have something.

“It was no-brainer to put him on.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t use him earlier because he was in school!

“He showed what he has.

“He had two shots and was creating moments.

“He was fearless.

“The last words I said to him were: ‘Go and enjoy this’. He said: ‘I’ll go and score’.

“That’s the attitude we need.”