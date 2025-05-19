Matt Smith the first player to confirm St Johnstone exit as Simo Valakari overhaul begins

Matt Smith is the first St Johnstone player to confirm his departure from McDiarmid Park.

It certainly didn’t come as a shock to learn that the Welsh international hasn’t been offered a new contract.

The Steven MacLean signing wasn’t picked by Simo Valakari after being substituted less than half-an-hour into a January defeat to Dundee.

Smith was made available for transfer in that window but a couple of possible deals to take him back to the EFL, Bristol Rovers understood to be one of them, fell through.

The Saints players didn’t get the chance to say “thank you” to the supporters after Sunday’s final game of the season as a result of a pitch invasion by Dundee supporters.

And Smith has now posted a message on social media.

“Not how I imagined my time at St Johnstone to finish,” the 25-year-old said on X.

“There are some fantastic people at the football club and I wish the club all the best in the future.

“And thank you to the fans for the support over the past two seasons.”

‘I will take them in my car’

Head coach, Valakari, is holding face to face meetings with every player today ahead of the official club announcement regarding who, like Smith, is leaving now that their contract has run out, who will be offered a new deal and who might be made available for transfer.

After Sunday’s game, he said: “The decisions are not tough.

“We have been long enough as a team to know what we have to do.

“I will say ‘thanks’ to some players for their efforts.

“Those staying will need to show full commitment.

“If they think they will find better than what they have here, I am more than happy to let them go.

“I will take them in my car and wish them all the best.”