Matt Smith the first player to confirm St Johnstone exit as Simo Valakari overhaul begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Matt Smith the first player to confirm St Johnstone exit as Simo Valakari overhaul begins

The midfielder hadn't played for months.

By Eric Nicolson
Matt Smith arriving at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Matt Smith has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Matt Smith is the first St Johnstone player to confirm his departure from McDiarmid Park.

It certainly didn’t come as a shock to learn that the Welsh international hasn’t been offered a new contract.

The Steven MacLean signing wasn’t picked by Simo Valakari after being substituted less than half-an-hour into a January defeat to Dundee.

Smith was made available for transfer in that window but a couple of possible deals to take him back to the EFL, Bristol Rovers understood to be one of them, fell through.

Matt Smith in action against Rangers.
Matt Smith in action against Rangers. Image: SNS.

The Saints players didn’t get the chance to say “thank you” to the supporters after Sunday’s final game of the season as a result of a pitch invasion by Dundee supporters.

And Smith has now posted a message on social media.

“Not how I imagined my time at St Johnstone to finish,” the 25-year-old said on X.

“There are some fantastic people at the football club and I wish the club all the best in the future.

“And thank you to the fans for the support over the past two seasons.”

‘I will take them in my car’

Head coach, Valakari, is holding face to face meetings with every player today ahead of the official club announcement regarding who, like Smith, is leaving now that their contract has run out, who will be offered a new deal and who might be made available for transfer.

After Sunday’s game, he said: “The decisions are not tough.

“We have been long enough as a team to know what we have to do.

“I will say ‘thanks’ to some players for their efforts.

“Those staying will need to show full commitment.

“If they think they will find better than what they have here, I am more than happy to let them go.

“I will take them in my car and wish them all the best.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
St Johnstone curse? Managers who lost jobs after facing Saints as Dundee's Tony Docherty…
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: Arsenal-bound wonderkid says St Johnstone farewell after nearly breaking club record
Dundee fans climb on to crossbar at McDiarmid Park at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC face five-figure damages from St Johnstone over McDiarmid Park vandalism
5
Simo Valakari in the St Johnstone dugout.
Simo Valakari vows to use Dundee pitch invasion as St Johnstone motivation
A close-up picture of Taylor Steven during an interview.
Taylor Steven opens up on tragic circumstances that led to St Johnstone return
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler with his arms crossed during a photocall.
Sven Sprangler: We have let the St Johnstone fans down and the first thing…
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Why Simo Valakari hasn't watched Dens penalty incident that confirmed St Johnstone relegation
Danish billionaire businessman Anders Holch Povlsen. Image: Wildland Limited
JIM SPENCE: Are Dundee United or St Johnstone wanted by billionaire?
Dundee fans at McDiarmid Park in 2024.
Dundee fans sell out initial St Johnstone allocation as supporters flock to cheer on…
5
Jason Holt before a game.
Jason Holt up for challenge of bringing St Johnstone back to top flight at…

Conversation