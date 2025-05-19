Josh McPake credits St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari for career transformation

Josh McPake had no problem with St Johnstone boss describing him as a “one trick pony”.

The Perth forward knew himself that his game needed greater variety.

And he believes the training ground work they put in together over the last few months will stand him in good stead for Saints’ Championship campaign next season.

Valakari had been reluctant to start McPake while getting the ball into his feet and cutting inside was a predictable style of play for full-backs to deal with.

But after the 23-year-old added more strings to his bow, cameos off the bench became regular post-split starts.

“I agree with him,” said McPake, reflecting on his previous limitations as a winger.

“The gaffer wants me to go beyond, inside, outside, win second balls. He wants it all.

“I’ve realised that to play at this level you need that in your game.

“He has worked hard with me.

“I do these double movements now.

“Full-backs are thinking I want the ball to my feet, then I’ll get in behind.

“We’ve created a lot of chances in the last few games just from that alone.”

Keeping the good bits

McPake added: “The gaffer is very much: ‘Next action, next action, next action’.

“When I was a teenager coming through, and still in my early 20s, I switched off a bit.

“He’s instilled in me that it’s always about the next action – whether that’s second balls, getting up the park or running in behind.

“He’s mixed up my game as well so I’m not one-dimensional.

“And he could see that I needed to be a lot better off the ball.

“It’s obviously not for me to judge but I feel a better player.

“And I’d like to think my performances show that.

“The gaffer has made me a better player.

“To be a Premiership player you need a lot of aspects to your game.

“I felt that there were some of mine that weren’t where they needed to be.

“The manager has helped me get them up there.

“And he’s not taken away the bits that were already good.

“He’s helped me a lot and I’ve loved this run of games.

“I know it’s not gone well for the team, but it’s been great, personally, to get games under my belt in the Premiership and show what I can do.

“In a way I wish the season was still going because I feel good, I feel sharp, I feel fit.

“But I’ve said it before many times, it’s all about the team.”

Next season

There will be a lot of Saints players looking for new clubs over the summer as a result of the Perth club’s relegation.

But McPake is under contract for another season and is determined to pick up where he left off.

“I’m looking forward to next season already,” he said.

“This is probably the best I’ve felt in my career.

“I feel ready for the next step. My game’s in a really good place.

“It’s up to me now – first to keep my fitness ticking over and then come back full speed ahead.”