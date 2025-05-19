St Johnstone offer new deals to just TWO out of contract players as Simo Valakari wields the axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone offer new deals to just TWO out of contract players as Simo Valakari wields the axe

The released list is a long one.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari holding two fingers up.
Simo Valakari has offered new deals to Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

Only two of St Johnstone’s out of contract players have been offered new deals, as Simo Valakari wields the axe following the Perth club’s relegation from the Premiership and releases SIXTEEN others.

Valakari has spent the day having individual chats with his squad now that the 2024/25 season is over.

Courier Sport understands that both Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright have been offered fresh deals.

However, the list of those being allowed to leave is much longer.

Also, two players who are under contract, Andre Raymond and Josh Rae, have been made available for transfer.

The full list of players moving on now that their deals have run-out is – Barry Douglas, Benji Kimpioka, Cammy MacPherson, Graham Carey, Matt Smith, Max Kucheriavyi, Nicky Clark, Stevie May, Adam McMillan, Alex Ferguson, Arran Cocks, Liam Parker, Bailey Klimionek, Ben McCrystal, Dominic Shiels and Kyle Thomson.

Graham Carey warming up before a game.
Graham Carey will leave St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

The loan players returning to their parent clubs are – Andy Fisher, Elliot Watt, Sam Curtis, Stephen Duke-McKenna and Zach Mitchell.

Sam McClelland is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles and Valakari hopes he will agree to train with Saints in pre-season.

Before that announcement, Saints took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Perth career of club legend and three-time trophy winner, May.

The striker has been on loan with Livingston and could yet secure promotion through the play-offs.

“A role model on and off the field of play, we thank Stevie greatly for everything he has done for us across both spells with the club and we wish him all the very best for his next steps in football,” said Saints.

Stevie May celebrates a win at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Stevie May. Image: Shutterstock.

“Thank you, Stevie. Once a Saintee, always a Saintee.”

Conversation