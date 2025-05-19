St Johnstone offer new deals to just TWO out of contract players as Simo Valakari wields the axe

Only two of St Johnstone’s out of contract players have been offered new deals, as Simo Valakari wields the axe following the Perth club’s relegation from the Premiership and releases SIXTEEN others.

Valakari has spent the day having individual chats with his squad now that the 2024/25 season is over.

Courier Sport understands that both Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright have been offered fresh deals.

However, the list of those being allowed to leave is much longer.

Also, two players who are under contract, Andre Raymond and Josh Rae, have been made available for transfer.

The full list of players moving on now that their deals have run-out is – Barry Douglas, Benji Kimpioka, Cammy MacPherson, Graham Carey, Matt Smith, Max Kucheriavyi, Nicky Clark, Stevie May, Adam McMillan, Alex Ferguson, Arran Cocks, Liam Parker, Bailey Klimionek, Ben McCrystal, Dominic Shiels and Kyle Thomson.

The loan players returning to their parent clubs are – Andy Fisher, Elliot Watt, Sam Curtis, Stephen Duke-McKenna and Zach Mitchell.

Sam McClelland is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles and Valakari hopes he will agree to train with Saints in pre-season.

Before that announcement, Saints took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Perth career of club legend and three-time trophy winner, May.

The striker has been on loan with Livingston and could yet secure promotion through the play-offs.

“A role model on and off the field of play, we thank Stevie greatly for everything he has done for us across both spells with the club and we wish him all the very best for his next steps in football,” said Saints.

“Thank you, Stevie. Once a Saintee, always a Saintee.”