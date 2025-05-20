St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari’s blunt message on squad overhaul as Josh Rae closes in on Raith move

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, pulled no punches when reflecting on the cull of his first team squad after the Perth club’s relegation from the Premiership.

“It needed to be done” was the blunt message as he gave himself as blank a canvas as possible to build a new group for the attempted promotion campaign that lies in wait.

Valakari released 16 players following face to face meetings on Monday.

Barry Douglas, Benji Kimpioka, Cammy MacPherson, Graham Carey, Matt Smith, Max Kucheriavyi, Nicky Clark and Stevie May were among that group.

Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright are the only two out-of-contract men to be offered fresh terms, and the Finn has also made Andre Raymond and Josh Rae available for transfer.

The latter is closing in on a permanent move to Raith Rovers.

Decks have been cleared, with pay cuts kicking in for those still at Saints next season.

Losing culture

“We had to start addressing the direction the club has been heading in for some time,” said Valakari.

“That means changing some personalities.

“It needed to be done.

“I felt the club had become used to losing, like it was OK to go to Tynecastle, Easter Road and Kilmarnock and leave with nothing.

“It was a case of ‘these are difficult places’ and almost expecting to lose.

“That’s what we need to change.

“It doesn’t matter where we go, we need to feel we are going for a win.

“The Premiership is a hard league. It was a tough environment with a lot of strong teams.

“But we need to get this club going again in the Championship because I have already felt last season what it can be like here when we win a few games.

“It can be powerful.

“But it didn’t happen often enough to get that proper momentum.”

Valakari added: “There was no drama (speaking to the released players).

“All of them left on good terms and knew the situation.

“I said ‘thank you’ and wished them all the best.

“Hopefully they all find a good place to continue their careers.”

Relentless

Valakari will aim to put a team on the pitch that is relentless in its drive to bounce back to the top-flight at its first attempt.

For the moment, that word can describe the work being put in behind the scenes to hit the ground running in the transfer market.

“We’ve had a big overhaul and now the next bit is the hardest part,” said Valakari. “Getting the right players in.

“Our wage budget is a factor and the type of characters we want is another one.

“We’re already working relentlessly.

“This will be a busy summer.”

That Raymond and Rae have been told they aren’t in Valakari’s plans wouldn’t have come as a shock to either player as the pair spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline and Raith.

“The reasons for telling them they can find new clubs are logical,” said the head coach.

“We need to find room in our budget.

“I was happy for Josh. He did well for Raith Rovers and enjoyed it there.

“They want him back, he wants to go back, so let’s see what we can do with that.”