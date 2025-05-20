St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari’s blunt message on squad overhaul as Josh Rae closes in on Raith move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari’s blunt message on squad overhaul as Josh Rae closes in on Raith move

The Perth head coach wants to create a winning mentality at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari at a St Johnstone press conference.
Simo Valakari has a big squad rebuild on his hands. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, pulled no punches when reflecting on the cull of his first team squad after the Perth club’s relegation from the Premiership.

“It needed to be done” was the blunt message as he gave himself as blank a canvas as possible to build a new group for the attempted promotion campaign that lies in wait.

Valakari released 16 players following face to face meetings on Monday.

Barry Douglas, Benji Kimpioka, Cammy MacPherson, Graham Carey, Matt Smith, Max Kucheriavyi, Nicky Clark and Stevie May were among that group.

Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright are the only two out-of-contract men to be offered fresh terms, and the Finn has also made Andre Raymond and Josh Rae available for transfer.

The latter is closing in on a permanent move to Raith Rovers.

Decks have been cleared, with pay cuts kicking in for those still at Saints next season.

Losing culture

“We had to start addressing the direction the club has been heading in for some time,” said Valakari.

“That means changing some personalities.

“It needed to be done.

“I felt the club had become used to losing, like it was OK to go to Tynecastle, Easter Road and Kilmarnock and leave with nothing.

Simo Valakari in the St Johnstone dugout.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“It was a case of ‘these are difficult places’ and almost expecting to lose.

“That’s what we need to change.

“It doesn’t matter where we go, we need to feel we are going for a win.

“The Premiership is a hard league. It was a tough environment with a lot of strong teams.

“But we need to get this club going again in the Championship because I have already felt last season what it can be like here when we win a few games.

“It can be powerful.

“But it didn’t happen often enough to get that proper momentum.”

Valakari added: “There was no drama (speaking to the released players).

“All of them left on good terms and knew the situation.

“I said ‘thank you’ and wished them all the best.

“Hopefully they all find a good place to continue their careers.”

Relentless

Valakari will aim to put a team on the pitch that is relentless in its drive to bounce back to the top-flight at its first attempt.

For the moment, that word can describe the work being put in behind the scenes to hit the ground running in the transfer market.

“We’ve had a big overhaul and now the next bit is the hardest part,” said Valakari. “Getting the right players in.

“Our wage budget is a factor and the type of characters we want is another one.

“We’re already working relentlessly.

“This will be a busy summer.”

That Raymond and Rae have been told they aren’t in Valakari’s plans wouldn’t have come as a shock to either player as the pair spent the second half of last season on loan at Dunfermline and Raith.

“The reasons for telling them they can find new clubs are logical,” said the head coach.

“We need to find room in our budget.

A dejected St Johnstone goalkeeper Josh Rae after the Perth side lost to Hearts.
St Johnstone’s Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

“I was happy for Josh. He did well for Raith Rovers and enjoyed it there.

“They want him back, he wants to go back, so let’s see what we can do with that.”

Conversation